Sofia Vergara Does Sexy Coquette With a Plunging Keyhole Cutout at the Oscars

The figure-hugging look was a twist on her signature mermaid gown.

Getty Images

Sofia Vergara is showing off her take on the TikTok-viral coquette trend at the 2024 Oscars, and we're taking notes.

The Griselda actress made a head-turning entrance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, accentuating her famous curves in a version of her favored mermaid silhouette. The star's black taffeta gown featured a body-hugging structured bodice with a plunging neckline and a sexy keyhole cutout that spanned her stomach and was flanked by two black taffeta bows. Vergara's mermaid skirt flared at the knees, ending in a Oscar-worthy trailing hem. She let her 'fit take center stage by keeping her accessories minimum except for a few rings.

The 51-year-old star stuck to her tried-and-true beauty look for the evening, styling her bronde locks in a voluminous blowout with center-parted curtain bangs. She glowed with her signature bold brows, plump nude lips, and a sultry brown smokey eyeshadow.

Vergara's glam look comes just months after she underwent a near-unrecognizable transformation including facial prosthetics, wigs, and makeup for her role as Griseldo Blanco, the infamous drug kingpin who ran a ring in Miami in the '70s and '80s. Only time will tell whether the actress — who's gotten rave reviews for her role as the "Cocaine Godmother" — gets awards consideration next year, but in the meantime, the actress is eating with yet another winning red carpet look.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.