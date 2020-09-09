Sofia Richie Wears The Biggest Trends Of The ‘00s In Kappa x Juicy Couture Campaign

The phrase “that’s hot” might be the first thing that comes to mind upon viewing Sofia Richie’s latest campaign. Why? Created for the popular ‘00s loungewear brand Juicy Couture and sportswear brand Kappa’s new collaboration, the campaign shows the 22-year-old model channeling Paris Hilton’s and Nicole Richie’s The Simple Life-era style, in signature terry cloth sweatsuits, satin belly tops, and pastel-colored accessories. And, of course, lots of velour.

The Kappa x Juicy Couture capsule collection, which was designed to celebrate Juicy’s 25th anniversary, includes two drops — one that will launch exclusively at a pop-up shop located at 8618 Melrose Avenue in L.A. from September 10 to 13, and another that’s to be released later this fall. (Following the pop-up, the first drop will be available on Kappa.com.)

For the campaign, which was shot by photographer Amber Aslay, the brands set Richie up in a teenage bedroom straight out of ‘04, with a teddy bear on a baroque-esque bed, light pink butterflies hung up on the walls, and, of course, a tacked-on Juicy Couture poster. Campaign photos show Richie lounging around the room, wearing a bubblegum pink velour tracksuit with a white corset top. Her leisurewear is paired with crystal-encrusted platform sandals, bedazzled barrettes, and a butterfly pendant. You know, all the best — and cringiest! — staples of the early aughts. Oh, and she’s carrying a pink T-Mobile sidekick. (Loves it.)

“I’m so excited to join the Kappa Juicy family,” Richie said in a press release. “Kappa and Juicy are synonymous with sport and style and the collection does an amazing job paying tribute to such a fun time in fashion and pop culture.”

Starting on September 15, the Kappa x Juicy Couture 25th anniversary capsule — which costs between $40 and $225 — will be released globally on Kappa.com.

