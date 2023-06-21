Sofia Richie Stuns In A Completely See-Through Maxi Skirt For A Nighttime Look

Sofia Richie is back from the chicest honeymoon that anyone's ever witnessed, and she's looking better than ever.

The 24-year-old model just hopped on the sheer trend for a Chanel dinner at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.

Sofia arrived at the dinner wearing a completely sheer belted maxi skirt, paired with a cap-sleeved bodysuit with a giant bow—both by Chanel.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Just in case these pap pics aren't giving the level of detail you personally require, here's a closer look at Sofia's outfit from her home:

And don't worry, she dropped a full get ready with me TikTok as well:

Not to mention this iconic piece of cinema:

Anyway, Sofia has been wearing Chanel pretty much non-stop since they designed the dress(es) for her wedding to Elliot Grainge at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Sofia wore multiple Chanel looks for the event, telling Vogue: “I was extremely intimidated coming into these fittings just because Chanel is such a big house. But they were so open to hearing my thoughts and suggestions, and they were so lovely to work with, and I adore everyone that I got to know along the process. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Sofia's after-party dress was actually modeled on a '90s runway look worn by Claudia Schiffer. As she put it: “This, to me, is like my little girl dream. And the fact that it is inspired [by] Claudia Schiffer’s runway dress is iconic and dope.”

