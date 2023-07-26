Sofia Richie Gives a Peek at Life as a Newlywed: ‘I’m Obsessed with Elliot’

"I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband," the model said in a 'Vogue' video

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Grainge is enjoying life as a newlywed!

On Tuesday, the model, 24, was featured in the latest episode of Vogue’s 24 Hours With series. In it, she gave a play-by-play of her day following her April 22 wedding with Elliot Grainge.

"I feel so relaxed," Richie Grainge explained. "I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best."

She continued: "I'm obsessed with Elliot," adding that "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."

Sofia Richie/ Instagram

"I said I feel much calmer," the Los Angeles native told her husband towards the end of the video. "Now that our wedding stuff is over." The 10K Projects founder, 29, replied: "I would agree with that."

The Nudestix beauty director’s day consisted of a workout at 8 a.m. She revealed that before getting married she worked out once to twice a week. However, she said, “When I got engaged I was like, ‘This is my moment to feel my best,' so I really amped it up. And now I can't get out of it." She revealed that her husband once joined her Pilates workout and “almost cried.”

Earlier this month, Richie Grainge shared a look at her 15-minute workout routine on TikTok. “I wanted to start my day off on a positive note, so let’s do a quick little workout,” she said at the beginning of the clip, before diving into her jumping rope series, weighted medicine ball slams, and bridge position exercises.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Since the couple tied the knot at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes, France, she hasn’t stopped gushing about her relationship.

In a Vogue video released hours before the pair said “I do,” she explained why she was over the moon to be walking down the aisle. “I’m so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot,” she said. “I know that sounds so cheesy, but he’s the man of my dreams.”

