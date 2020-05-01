Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, and More Stars Love This Affordable Fashion Brand (and It's Even Cheaper Right Now)

Scoring celebrity-loved fashion may seem impossible at times (after all, many stars have their pick of expensive and exclusive designer styles), but thanks to Boohoo, keeping up with the hottest trends for less has never been easier — especially right now during its massive sale. Right now, you can shop nearly everything on the site for 60 percent off!

With Hollywood A-listers like Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, and supermodel Elsa Hosk repping the brand’s dresses, matching sets, jumpsuits, and more, it’s no wonder influencers and reality television stars are major Boohoo fans, too. The Bachelor’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes was spotted on Instagram wearing a pretty polka-dot slip dress (which you can currently shop on sale for just $16!). Other stars of the hit ABC show like Demi Burnett and Becca Kufrin have been seen wearing everything from the brand’s sexy swimsuits to trendy faux leather rompers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With prices starting as low as just $2, this sale is one you surely won’t want to miss. You can even shop Richie’s exact checked trousers for just $16 and Hosk’s pretty mini dress on sale for just $22. Looking for something cute and cozy to wear while social-distancing at home? Boohoo has tons of leggings, biker shorts, and loungewear on deep discount, too.

Sizes and styles are already selling quickly, so scroll down to shop these celebrity-loved pieces while you still can. And be sure to check out the rest of Boohoo’s ridiculously awesome sale before it ends.

Story continues

Buy It! Wide Leg Checked Pants, $16 (orig. $40); boohoo.com

Buy It! Boutique Satin Polka Dot Wrap Slip Dress, $16 (orig. $40); boohoo.com

Buy It! Mesh Ruched Mini Dress, $22 (orig. $55); boohoo.com

Buy It! Basic Solid Cycling Shorts, $6 (orig. $15); boohoo.com

Buy It! Basic Black Legging, $8 (orig. $20); boohoo.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.