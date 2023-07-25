Sofia Richie does ladylike summer dressing in one of our favourite affordable dress brands

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Thanks to her impeccable bridal style (which included not one, not two, but three bespoke Chanel gowns), Sofia Richie Grainge has been widely credited on social media with spearheading the 'old money aesthetic' trend. Similar in some ways to 'quiet luxury' or 'stealth wealth' but with more of a lean into into traditional, classic fashion and ladylike, almost demure style, Richie has become the face of this trend on TikTok – and her latest ensemble embodies this style excellently (even though she is wearing a fairly affordable label).

The fashionista shared a video of herself dancing with a margarita in hand while on a recent tropical holiday, wearing a pale blue floral dress by British brand Rixo. The dress in question – which is unfortunately not yet available – is ankle length with a ruffle and mid-length sleeves. She paired it with a slicked-back updo, some hoop earrings and a pair of classic tweed Chanel ballet flats.

Although the exact dress is not currently available to buy, it is very distinctive Rixo, and there are plenty of other options to shop that will tap into this aesthetic perfectly.

The brand – which was founded in 2015 by Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey around the kitchen table in their university flat – is inspired by vintage cuts and prints, and is designed with longevity and timelessness in mind.

“Rixo was born from our shared love of vintage; we noticed a gap in the market for a brand that isn’t defined by trends,” Rix told us in an interview previously. “For us, the best part of Rixo is the hand-painted prints combined with a classic, feminine shape that transcends time and can be worn by your sister as well as your mum or grandma! Our prints define Rixo’s DNA.”

Above, we have rounded up some of our favourite options to shop at Rixo right now – and for more celebrity-style inspiration, head this way.

