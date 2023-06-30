Sofia Coppola shares Emma Watson and Paris Hilton throwback pics for Bling Ring 10th anniversary

It's been 10 years since Emma Watson and Taissa Farmiga went on a fame-obsessed, internet-enabled crime spree in The Bling Ring, and director Sofia Coppola is marking the anniversary with a throwback Instagram post.

On Thursday, Coppola shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the film, including a snapshot of Watson and Farmiga posing with a movie slate. A second photo features their costar Claire Julien holding a pink surfboard with "Paris" emblazoned in black cursive, and a third photo is of Paris Hilton herself, whose house was used as a filming location.

"Ten years ago!" Coppola wrote in the caption. "Thank you to our great team on this film and to Paris Hilton for so graciously opening her home to us!

Based on the 2010 Vanity Fair article "The Suspects Wore Louboutins," The Bling Ring tells the story of a group of web-savvy L.A. teens who start breaking into the homes of their celebrity idols to steal their clothes, shoes, and jewelry.

The real Bling Ring, also known as the Hollywood Hills Burglar Bunch, stole around $3 million in cash and belongings, and its members were ultimately convicted of multiple thefts. Hilton was the first victim of the group, with later targets including Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale, and Rachel Bilson.

While chatting with EW on the set of The Bling Ring, Watson and Farmiga praised Coppola for her observant directing style.

"I feel like she wants to capture something that's very real and very authentic," Watson said. "So she tends to just let us improvise things and say silly things to each other. And she pulls out and catches those special moments which can only really be created in the moment."

Everett Collection Taissa Farmiga, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson, Katie Chang, and Claire Julien in 'The Bling Ring'

"She's an observer, is what she is," Farmiga added. "So that's how she can get those certain shots and put her little touches in the movie."

In the decade since The Bling Ring, Coppola has directed the psychological thriller The Beguiled, the Bill Murray-fronted comedy On the Rocks, and the upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla. Set for a release in October, the film stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role and Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley.

