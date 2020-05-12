Sofia Coppola to Develop Edith Wharton’s ‘Custom of the Country’ as Apple Series

Click here to read the full article.

Sofia Coppola is making her first move into episodic TV. Variety has learned that the Academy Award winner is developing a series adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel “The Custom of the Country” at Apple.

Coppola will write and direct the potential limited series, which tells the story of Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society. The novel was first first published in 1913.

“Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time,” Coppola said.

News of the series development deepens Coppola’s relationship with Apple’s streaming service, which is set to release her feature film “On the Rocks,” which Coppola directed and stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones. The film hails from A24. Apple and A24 announced a film partnership in 2018. The film follows a young mother who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

Coppola is not completely knew to the world of TV, having previously co-written and directed the Netflix holiday special “A Very Murray Christmas.” She has also directed commercials for brands like Christian Dior and Gap.

Coppola is best known for her film work, having won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for the 2004 film “Lost in Translation.” The film, which also starred Murray, also saw Coppola pick up nominations for best picture and best director. The film also won the Golden Globe for best screenplay that same year.

Her other notable films include “Marie Antoinette,” “Somewhere,” “The Bling Ring,” “The Virgin Suicides,” and “The Beguiled.”

She is repped by ICM and Hirsch Wallerstein.

