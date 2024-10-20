Sofia Cantore named September Player of the Month

Sofia Cantore’s start to this 2024/25 season has been simply sublime, and anybody who has seen her play this term could only agree. To back that up, the Juventus Women’s First Team no.9 has been named the Player of the Month for September 2024 by the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC).

Cantore has already scored six goals this season between Serie A and the Women’s Champions League, equalling her tally from the entirety of 2023/24.

The forward, who just turned 25 at the end of September, has shown real maturation with her performances this term and is more than deserving of this recognition.

Congratulations, Sofia, and keep it up!