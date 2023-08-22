Sofia Boutella Is Ready for Battle in Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Trailer

REBEL MOON - Credit: Chris Strother/Netflix

Justice and revenge create a common thread for the army Sofia Boutella assembles as Kora in the official teaser trailer for Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon. The film, set to arrive to Netflix on Dec. 22, follows Kora to the edge of the galaxy where she and her ensemble of rejects, orphans, and peasants will battle against the defenders of a tyrannical ruling force.

“As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed,” a synopsis of the film reads.

More from Rolling Stone

For them, everything is on the line. In one scene in the clip, Kora battles her way through a gun fight armed with nothing but a carefully wielded battle hammer. Long ago, she was taught to throw away any romantic notions of love in favor of survival and once she’s shifted into attack mode, she moves quickly and without hesitation. Finding a balance between the two still appears to be a challenge.

“They’re all misfits. They’re all healing and finding a place to belong. It’s a movie about finding a family,” Snyder told Netflix’s TUDUM in July. “That’s really at the heart of the movie in a lot of ways: Kora finding a place to call home, something that she wants to protect.”

The sci-fi fantasy also stars Ed Skrein, Fre Fee, Michiel Huisman, Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Bae Donna, E. Duffy, Ray Fisher, and Cleopatra Coleman.

“We’ve had to do so much more work to make the world make sense,” Snyder added. “I think that’ll pay off, hopefully, because I think it’s satisfying for hardcore fans because they’ll be able to take a deep dive into it.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.