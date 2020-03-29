Construction continues at Rams and Chargers' new stadium despite worker testing positive for coronavirus

A worker testing positive for COVID-19 hasn’t halted construction at SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, a spokesman for the site’s construction firm confirmed to USA Today on Sunday.

The worker was reportedly assigned to an isolated area outside of the building and had not entered the building or any of its common areas, according to Chris McFadden, vice president of communications for Turner Construction Company:

“First and most importantly, the worker is doing well, receiving care and is recovering," McFadden said by email. “The safety of the people on site and in our community remains our top priority."

McFadden reportedly added that all equipment used by the worker is being disinfected and all workers who were in contact with him/her have been identified and contacted. All who were in close contact are self-quarantining.

One worker on site that spoke with USA Today had another idea for making safety a top priority:

“I think if you want to slow the virus down, just stop this job," he said. “That would be the right thing to do."

Construction at SoFi Stadium has continued despite a California-wide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week directing all residents to stay home except for essential needs and jobs. An exception for construction jobs has opened the door for such projects to continue.

Barring further coronavirus problems, SoFi Stadium is scheduled to have its grand opening on July 25 with back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts.

A coronavirus case isn't stopping construction at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

