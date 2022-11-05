Sofía Vergara Takes a Trip to the First-Ever Walmart and Then Pretends to Be a Mannequin in New Instagram Clip
Sofía Vergara and Walmart must be pretty tight, given that the Modern Family actress has her own chic clothing line available at the store. And recently, the 50-year-old actress decided to make a trip to see the first-ever Walmart (which was then called Walton’s 5&10).
Vergara documented the trip on Instagram, where she said, “Infront of where it all began! The first Walmart ever!! [star emoji]. [heart emoji] #bentonville.”
In the photo, the Colombian native rocks one of her many stylish outfits, as she sports a long, tiger-print coat and a black dress layered underneath. She stands right in front of the Walton's sign, and to the right of her head, we can see a sign that says “Walmart Museum.”
Although the place where it all started has been converted into a museum, that didn't stop Vergara from heading to her local superstore to have some fun.
She posted a video to her account, which she captioned, “Blending in at the @walmart Supercenter!!! [jeans emoji] #bentonville.”
The clip sees the Chef actress walk up to a mannequin and look at it, right before she throws a dress over her head and climbs onto the platform, pretending to be a mannequin herself.
Fans loved the comical moment, like one user who wrote, “Ahhhhahahaha you are so funny!!” Another said, “Honestly I would’ve noticed though. That’s Gloria from Modern Family!!”
A day before that, the America's Got Talent judge revealed that this vacay was actually part of a work trip, and she posted a photo with a few other people seemingly connected to the store (but we also spotted a few of her family members behind her in the second photo).
“Team @walmart work trip that feel like a mini vacay,” Vergara wrote.
We would love a visit to Walmart with Sofía.
Get all the latest celebrity news stories sent to your inbox by subscribing here.
Sofía Vergara Posted Outtakes from a Family Trip to NY (and Her Former ‘Modern Family’ Co-star Had the Best Response)