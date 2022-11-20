Sofía Vergara Posted a Major Throwback and Wait...We’ve Never Seen Her with This Hairstyle Before

One of the best parts of following Sofía Vergara on Instagram is the many modeling throwbacks she shares from her early days in the industry. And in typical fashion, the Modern Family alum made a #ThrowbackThursday post on November 17, where she shared two pics from a past shoot she did in Colombia.

In her caption, Vergara wrote, “#tbt a long long time ago in Colombia.”

While we always love the Barranquilla native's throwbacks, this post particularly stuck out to us because Vergara's hair looked totally different.

Throughout most of her run on Modern Family, Vergara typically rocked a strong middle part, with wavy tresses that fell to the sides. However, in this slideshow, we can see that she's got a heavy side part, and in the second pic, she's got a curved bang framing one side of her face, while the rest of her hair falls behind her back.

Over the years, we've seen Vergara rock choppy bangs, springy curls and even side parts, but we've never seen her hair look quite like this. And unsurprisingly, the now-50-year-old nailed this look too.

Although Vergara didn't specify when these photos were taken, we'd make a guess that it was around the turn of the century, merely because she's rocking low-rise jeans in the first pic, which were super trendy at the time.

Additionally, in the first pic, Vergara sports a billowy white top and a chunky, studded black belt, while the second sees her in a brown vest with fringe.

The last time the Chef star posted a throwback, the photos also featured one of her more surprising hairdos, because those pics were taken from when she sported a much blonder color.

We love seeing Sofía's many looks from throughout the years.

