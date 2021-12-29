Sofía Vergara Pays Tribute to Husband Joe Manganiello on His Birthday: 'I Love You So Much'

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara is honoring husband Joe Manganiello on his special day.

The Modern Family star, 49, paid tribute to Manganiello on her Instagram Tuesday, wishing him a happy 45th birthday.

Vergara shared a sweet candid shot of the couple as they sat in front of a birthday cake topped with candles. In the snap, the actress has her arm around the True Blood star.

"Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! 🎈🎈🎈I love you so much!!!🎁🎁🎁," she wrote in the caption.

The actress also shared a red carpet photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, with an animated "Happy Birthday" caption.

The pair have been married since 2015. Vergara shares son Manolo, 30, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, to whom she was wed from 1991 to 1993.

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello marked their sixth anniversary on social media with an assortment of throwback pictures and video of their wedding day.

"Feliz Aniversario mi amor! 6yrs. To many more! Love u!" the four-time Golden Globe nominee wrote in the caption next to her gallery.

Manganiello also paid tribute to his wife with another video from their wedding day, in which the newlywed couple shared their first dance to Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," performed by musician Jeremy Davenport.

"Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams," the Magic Mike actor captioned the post. "Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can't believe it's been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much."

The couple most recently celebrated the seventh anniversary of their first date in June.

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot at Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, back in November 2015. The nuptials were attended by Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum and Vergara's Modern Family costars, and the groom performed a Magic Mike-inspired dance for his bride. The couple later jetted off for a romantic honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.