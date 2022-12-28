Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

George Pimentel/Getty Images Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Sofía Vergara is celebrating her love on her husband's birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post, the Modern Family alum paid tribute to Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday with a personal photo.

Alongside a photo of Manganiello sitting oceanside, she shared a kind message about the future: "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 its going to be an amazing 2023 for you💪"

On Tuesday night, the 50-year-old actress also shared a selfie of the pair, in anticipation of Manganiello's birthday, captioning the casual snap: "It's almost ur bday."

Last year, Vergara shared a similar birthday tribute — but included a photo of them together. The Instagram pic was captioned, "Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! 🎈🎈🎈I love you so much!!!🎁🎁🎁"

Vergara's 2022 birthday tribute to Manganiello comes just a month after the Hollywood couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

Sofía Vergara Looks Ahead to 'Amazing 2023' for Joe Manganiello: 'Feliz Cumpleaños Mi Amor'

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In November, Vergara shared some photos and videos from their 2015 wedding, which took place at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Mixed into the photo post was another photo of a shirtless Manganiello at the beach.

"Love U," she captioned the reminiscence.

Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara in the audience during The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 25650_013

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Though the couple doesn't often share remarks on married life, Vergara and Manganiello previously teased that their shared dog, a Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Bubbles, has a strong preference for Manganiello.

"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog," Vergara said in a May 2021 conversation on The Tonight Show. "She arrived to the house, and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe, and that's all she wants to do."

Manganiello confirmed things hadn't changed too much when speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. However, Vergara had a sweet moment with Bubbles, too.

"I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me," he said. "I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like 'Get away from us. This is my man now. That's it."