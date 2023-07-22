Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello: A Complete Breakup Timeline

It’s been a tough month for celebrity relationships, but no loss was felt harder than the breakup between two certified hotties, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello.

On July 17—the same day news broke that Ariana Grande had split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage—Vergara and Manganiello released a joint statement announcing the demise of their own relationship. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they told Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Sofía Vergara was married once before Manganiello and shares one son, 31-year-old Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez. The Modern Family and Magic Mike XXL actors first met in May 2014 while Vergara was engaged to ex-fiancé Nick Loeb, but Manganiello started wooing her once the Colombian star was single. Manganiello proposed on Christmas Eve of that same year, the pair wed in November 2015, and they have been married for seven years.

“Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; [we dated for] about six months,” Manganiello said in a 2015 interview with Haute Living. “When you know, you know, and we knew right away—like, very quickly.”

So what went wrong? Here’s Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s complete breakup timeline.

June 29, 2023: Vergara’s final Instagram post featuring Manganiello is a series of throwbacks from a previous vacation to Italy.

July 2, 2023: Manganiello lists July 2 as their date of separation when he files for divorce, according to a People report published on July 20.

July 7, 2023: Vergara begins posting from her 51st birthday vacation to Italy. Manganiello is notably absent.

July 10, 2023: Fans begin to question why the 46-year-old actor is missing on her birthday. “Where’s Joe? 👀 I’m worried 😦,” one commenter replies to a vacation dump posted on July 10.

Fans get even more suspicious when Manganiello posts a particularly simple birthday tribute to Vergara that same day. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he captions a blurry photo of the pair.

One commenter replies, “Am I the only one who doesn’t like the way it sounds? ‘Sofia’.... not even ‘My love, My beloved wife’.... 🤦‍♀️”

July 17, 2023: The pair announce their divorce with a vague joint statement. That same day Vergara posts her first official thirst traps as a single lady. Her Modern Family costar Julie Bowen comments, “This is what single and 🔥 looks like!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Week of July 18: Meanwhile, Manganiello officially files for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by People. The documents also reveal details about their pre-existing prenuptial agreement, which you can read more about here.

“They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives,” a source tells People. Meanwhile, another source tells People that “there were several things that didn’t work” and the pair were “often bickering about the small things.”

“They were really trying to make it work, though,” the source says. “They do love each other. No one wants to constantly bicker with their spouse, though. Joe has absolutely nothing bad to say about her. She is a great woman. They were just not great together in the long run.”

What did they “bicker” about? TMZ and Page Six both report rumors that Manganiello may have wanted to have children together while Vergara did not, but that is just conjecture at this point.

July 21, 2023: Multiple sources tell Page Six that the pair were living separate lives for a “very, very long time.”

One source that Page Six refers to as “friend” claims Vergara felt “stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner,” adding, “Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”

Meanwhile, the supposed “mutual friend” says there was no cheating involved in their split. “They very much did their own thing for large stretches of time and were frequently apart, but they were always able to still feel that passion for each other when they saw each other, but that flame has now gone out,” the source said, adding that Vergara seems to be doing “absolutely fine.”

“Joe seems a little more dejected but also resolute in knowing this was the right way to go," the source continued. “A lot of friends expect that he will ultimately move on to someone far younger and will start a family; he’s always wanted kids, and that clearly wasn’t going to happen with Sofía.”

This post will be updated.

