Sofía Vergara on Hosting a 'Very Special' “Modern Family” Reunion: 'We’re Always Connected' (Exclusive)

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara hosts a 'Modern Family' reunion

Sofía Vergara will always have love for her Modern Family.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at her Toty Transforma AHA launch party in Los Angeles earlier this week, the actress, 51, opened up about hosting a reunion for the cast of the ABC comedy sitcom a few days earlier.

"It was very special," Vegara said. "The day before I came from the Bahamas, and today I had this [event], so I’m exhausted, but it was so worth it."

Detailing that it was "the first time we had all seen each other in almost four years," the actress continued, "It was very exciting for all of us."

Jesse Tyler/Instagram Sofía Vergara hosts a 'Modern Family' reunion

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 and followed the lives, relationships and hilarious mishaps of three different families within one big family.

Alongside Vergara, the main cast was also composed of Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Eric Stonestree, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, plus Ty Burrell, though he was unable to attend the recent get-together.

Vergara posted about the evening on her Instagram page — captioning one carousel of images, "First Modern Family reunion!!!!❤️❤️❤️" — as she shared other photos on her feed as well.

Stonestreet, 52, also shared some images from the meet up, with Ferguson, 48, also posting about the reunion, which he described on Instagram as "nearly" perfect. "We even had our two dads Chris Lloyd & Steve Levitan there," he added of the series' showrunners.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara hosts a 'Modern Family' reunion

According to Vergara, the Modern Family reunion came about specifically because of one particular castmember.

"It was the only day that Eric Stonestreet was going to be in L.A.," she told PEOPLE. "So I said, ‘I don’t care if I have an event the next day, ... let’s all come to my house and we’ll get together.’ "

Reiterating how the reunion was "amazing," Vergara noted that it was like no time had passed at all between the former costars when they got together.



"It’s amazing because we’re always connected," she said. "Even though we haven’t seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set in 2020."



Jesse Tyler/Instagram Sofía Vergara hosts a 'Modern Family' reunion

Last month, Vergara caught up with Bowen, 53, and Ferguson when she hosted them at her home for a dinner party.

Shortly before that, Ferguson celebrated his birthday with Bowen, his husband, Justin Mikita, and other friends when they all went to see Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert film together.

Another Modern Family reunion of sorts also took place during Hyland and Wells Adams' August 2022 wedding in Solvang, California, where Ferguson, Bowen and Gould, 25, were part of the festivities.

All 11 seasons of Modern Family can be streamed on Hulu.

