Sodium-ion Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The sodium-ion battery market is expected to register a CAGR of around 14. 68% during the forecast period, from USD 244 million in 2020 to USD 609 million in 2027. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Q1 of 2020 negatively impacted the market for sodium-ion batteries.

New York, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sodium-ion Battery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288120/?utm_source=GNW
Lockdown restrictions imposed by governments worldwide have lowered the demand from end-user industries like energy storage, adversely affecting the growth. On the other hand, restrictions on non-essential trading, manufacturing factory shutdowns, and supply chain disruptions negatively impacted the sodium-ion battery market. The primary driver of the market is the increasing demand for cleaner energy, with rising greenhouse gas emissions around the world. Additionally, the use of sodium-ion batteries for electricity storage, generated through solar or wind, is likely to drive the market. However, the non-matured technology of the storm is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights
Stationary energy storage is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, and it is expected to be a significant application of sodium-ion batteries. The amount of energy generated by renewable sources, such as solar and wind, is increasing, and energy stores are essential to ensure the continuity of energy supply.
Wind and solar PV power are expected to drive strong growth in renewable energy, while hydro is likely to remain a key source. By 2030, solar and wind are expected to produce more than 50% of the total generation in Australia, Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. By 2050, solar PV, wind, and hydro are estimated to produce approximately 80% of the global electricity generation. As sodium-ion batteries are an alternative with additional benefits, storing the energy of solar and wind, they are expected to have an opportunity in the growing solar and wind energy market.
Europe is expected to dominate the market, with the majority of companies commercializing the battery technology being located in the region. Moreover, with the rising renewable energy generation, such as wind and solar, the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Stationary Energy Storage is a Significant Segment for the Market

Batteries play a crucial part in energy storage systems and are responsible for a significant portion of the system’s total cost, especially in residential energy storage systems. Properties of sodium-ion batteries, such as high energy density, low charging time, a higher number of charging cycles, etc., make it preferable for this application.?
Sodium-ion batteries are also a viable means of energy storage in large-scale energy storage applications. This is mainly due to the low cost of sodium compared to lithium, similar chemistry and intercalation kinetics to that of lithium, and the irreversible capacity of carbon anodes in sodium-ion batteries being less than that in lithium-ion batteries.?
The sodium-ion batteries are expected to have considerable potential in energy storage system applications during the forecast period. The amount of energy generated by renewable sources such as solar and wind is witnessing massive growth, and energy storage is essential to ensure the continuity of energy supply.?
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the world’s total installed solar PV capacity reached around 843 GW in 2021, witnessing a 19% growth compared to the previous year. Likewise, the global wind installed capacity was more than 769 GW in 2021, recording more than 10% growth compared to 2020.?
Furthermore, the renewable energy growth is likely to continue with the increasing support from the government and their ambitious renewable power targets. Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by 2050, solar PV, wind, and hydro are estimated to produce approximately 80% of the global electricity generation. ?
As sodium-ion batteries are an essential energy storage technology with additional benefits, storing solar and wind energy is expected to provide a vital opportunity in the growing solar and wind energy market.?
On the other side, the cycling efficiency of sodium-ion batteries is not well-known, mainly since the rate capability obtained from hard carbon anodes is poor. ?
However, in early 2020, scientists from Skoltech and the Moscow State University identified the electrochemical reaction associated with charge storage in the anode material for sodium-ion batteries (SIB), a promising class of electrochemical power sources. The findings and the anode manufacturing method developed by the team help bring closer the sodium-ion battery commercialization for stationary energy storage in Russia and beyond.?
Furthermore, in December 2021, UK-based battery tech company Faradion Limited announced that it signed definitive agreements to be acquired by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd for an enterprise value of USD 135.2 million. The company has an intellectual property portfolio covering several sodium-ion (Na-ion) cell technology aspects. It offers similar performance to conventional chemistries while replacing expensive materials such as cobalt and lithium with far more abundant sodium.?
Hence, the surging growth in renewable energy generation and the rising number of ongoing research development activities and investments in sodium-ion batteries for stationary energy storage are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.?

Europe is Expected to Dominate the Market

In 2021, Europe is the largest region in the sodium-ion battery market owing to the ongoing research and increasing deployment of battery energy storage systems and electric vehicles. ?
In January 2020, the new EU-funded project NAIMA, “Na Ion materials as essential components to manufacture robust battery cells for non-automotive applications,” had kickstarted in France. The European Commission had awarded this project a Horizon2020 program grant of almost EUR 8 million.? The duration of the program is 36 months, which started in December 2019 and is expected to end in December 2022. ?
The NAIMA project is expected to demonstrate that two new generations of highly-competitive and safe sodium-ion cells developed and tested during the project are some of the most robust and cost-effective alternatives to current and future Li-based technologies for storage applications.
NAIMA brings together a consortium, including 15 partners from eight European countries (including France, Germany, Sweden, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Belgium): Five being R&D organizations (including CNRS, CEA, NIC, IHE, and VITO), six SMEs (including TIAMAT, BIOKOL, IEIT, GOLDLINE, ACC, and ZABALA IC), and four large companies (including EDF, GESTAMP, SOLVAY, and UMICORE). These partners’ profiles cover the entire battery value chain and the diverse fundamental R&D fields required in the project. ?
The project is led by the French company TIAMAT, which is specialized in the design, development, and manufacture of sodium-ion battery cells and targets fast charging, and high discharge current applications in mobility, and stationary storage sectors.?
Within the project framework, six sodium-ion battery prototypes are expected to be tested in three multi-scale business scenarios to provide solid evidence about the competitiveness of the technology in three natural environments (renewable generation, industry, and private household).?
The United Kingdom-based company Faradion Ltd is one of the leading sodium-ion battery manufacturers worldwide. The company is one of the beneficiaries of the United Kingdom government’s GBP 246 million Faraday battery challenge and is gearing up to supply sodium-ion batteries with an annual capacity of more than 1 GWh by 2024-25, worth more than approximately USD 100 million per year.?
Hence, the ongoing research work, increasing investments, and increasing demand for electric vehicles are expected to create ample opportunities for the players involved in the European region in the near future.?

Competitive Landscape

The sodium-ion battery market is moderately consolidated. The key players in the market include Faradion Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, NGK Insulators Ltd, TIAMAT SAS, HiNa Battery Technology Co. Ltd, Altris AB, and Natron Energy Inc., among others.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288120/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0, lead Cup final 2-0

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar barely broke a smile after scoring his second goal and Colorado's seventh of the night. He fist-bumped Mikko Rantanen to thank him for the pass and skated to the bench. He and the Avalanche are calm, confident and rolling. They're now two wins from dethroning the two-time defending champions. Looking like by far the better team, the Avalanche overwhelmed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-sev

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Jordyn Huitema leaves PSG, joins NWSL's OL Reign with fellow Canadian Quinn

    Jordyn Huitema will now be playing closer to home. The Canadian women's national team forward joins the NWSL's OL Reign, leaving Paris St. Germain after three seasons. OL Reign, based in Seattle, is owned by France's Olympique Lyonnais and is the closest women's professional soccer team to Huitema's hometown of Chilliwack, B.C. The 21-year-old made 73 appearances with PSG over her three seasons, scoring nine goals and helping her club win the Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine. "I'm really

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi