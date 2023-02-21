Sodium Hydroxide Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 46,048.7 million by 2033 Due to its Prominent Usage in Pulp & Paper Industry Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increase in the demand from the alumina application industry increased the demand for sodium hydroxide in 2023, which was driven by the surge in construction activity in emerging markets. Organic chemicals segments hold the largest share in the Sodium Hydroxide market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sodium hydroxide market is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities over the assessment period by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is likely to reach a worth of US$ 31,108.9 million in 2023 and surpass a market valuation of US$ 46,048.7 million in 2033. The global sodium hydroxide market was observed to register a valuation of US$ 29,882.6 million in 2022.



According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global sodium hydroxide market growth outlook remained extremely sluggish, registering a 1.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2022. A low growth outlook in the historical period was augmented by the pandemic impact in 2020, which resulted in a dip in the consumption volume between 2018 and 2022.

Sodium hydroxide is commonly utilized to dissolve grease, oils, fats, as well as protein-based deposits. Also known as caustic soda, it is used in the production of active agents or builders, as well as household bleach products. Furthermore, it is also used in the saponification process, which involves converting vegetable oil into soap.

The chemical is utilized in the production of anionic surfactants for the saponification process. Increasing demand from key end-use industries such as water treatment, soaps, detergent manufacturing, and others is driving the demand for sodium hydroxide.

The worldwide market for sodium hydroxide is likely to gain momentum from key end-use industries in the long run. Innovative research & development in the field of chemical industry verticals are making their usage more convenient for key end-use industries.

Story continues

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13328

The East Asian region is expected to remain a key market for sodium hydroxide on the basis of both production and consumption. Owing to the exemplary expansion of the commodity chemical sector in China in the past decade. Prominent sodium hydroxide manufacturers are focusing on the expansion of their respective production capacities for catering to both global and regional demand.

Government-backed favorable policies will bolster the manufacturing industries in their regions benefiting regional key players in emerging countries like India. Moreover, manufacturers have increased product features, yield, and efficiency for industrial applications to fulfill end-user requirements. These aforementioned factors are propelling the demand resulting in a higher growth outlook between 2023 and 2023.

Key Takeaways

Accelerated production of pulp and paper is one of the key factors driving the growth of global caustic soda demand. Caustic soda is predominantly utilized in the pulp and paper industry with its augmenting application in the processing or cooking of chemical pulps.

This chemical is primarily utilized to digest wood in order to generate wood pulp and is also utilized as a bleaching agent for neutralizing bleached pulp and paper. Furthermore, caustic soda is also used for waste paper deinking.

The inorganic chemical assists in the extraction of lignin elements from raw materials such as wheat straw, wood, and bagasse. It is used in almost all pulp bleaching methods, including sulfate, sulfite, and soda. Substantial volume production of paper all over the globe is augmenting the consumption of sodium hydroxide.

The usage of sodium hydroxide is common across a diverse array of industries. Across industrial settings, it is primarily used as a base that facilitates the production of sodium-based detergents and salts. It is also used for applications such as organic synthesis and pH regulation.

Sodium hydroxide also consists of various other applications. They are excessively used as drain cleaners, in paper manufacturing, in creating artificial textile fibers, and in treating pretzel dough and bagels. East Asia currently holds dominance in the global market, accounting for around 44.9% of the sodium hydroxide demand.



Browse Full Market Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sodium-hydroxide-market

Key Companies Profiled

FMC Corporation

Olin Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Covestro AG

Solvay S.A.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petrochemical Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Vynova Group

CJ Chemicals

GJ Chemical

ProChem, Inc.

Chemical Store Inc.

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The caustic soda market is anticipated to account for around 35% of the global sodium hydroxide market. Furthermore, prominent manufacturers in the market are investing in capacity expansions to cater to the growing demand. Major companies are also focusing on demographic expansion into the untapped market by strengthening their distribution network.

European-based manufacturers are concentrating on forward-chain integration by getting hold of key suppliers of caustic soda in other regions to increase their sales footprint. North American market players are investing in acquisitions and merger activities to maintain their dominance in the global market.

For More Information, Query or Customization Visit@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13328

Global Sodium Hydroxide Industry by Category

By Product Type:

Flakes

Caustic Lye

By Application:

Alumina

Textile

Pulp and Paper

Soaps and Detergent

Dyes and Inks

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Power and Steel

Food Processing

Organics

Inorganics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



More Insights into the Global Sodium Hydroxide Market

Top five countries within the global market for caustic soda account for nearly 70% of the overall consumption. India and China are estimated to remain the key markets with an anticipated increase of 50 bps and 110 bps in the global market share.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13328

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Sodium Hydroxide Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation and Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

Read More TOC..

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Sodium Chloride Market Demand: The sodium chloride market is valued at US$ 44.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to value at US$ 67.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Value: Increased consumption of sodium bicarbonate in varying end use industries including food, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and water treatment is the driving factor for the rise in the global market.

Magnesium Hydroxide Market Growth: Future Market Insights (FMI) has anticipated the demand of magnesium hydroxide to witness a year over year growth of 5.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 992.5 Mn by the end of 2022.

Sodium Bisulphite Market Outlook: The sodium bisulphite market size is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032, from a value of US$ 461.19 Mn in 2022 to US$ 682.68 Mn by 2032.

Sodium Metabisulphite Market Size: Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecasted the sodium metabisulphite Market to grow with a year on year growth of 5.2% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 192.7 Mn by 2022 end.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



