Sodiq Yusuff opens up on Edson Barboza loss from hospital bed: ‘I dropped the ball’

Sodiq Yusuff’s war with Edson Barboza at UFC Fight Night 230 resulted in a hospital trip for both men.

Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) rallied to outlast Yusuff (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) in their five-round, Fight of the Night featherweight battle in this past Saturday’s main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Yusuff almost got the finish over Barboza less than a minute into the fight, but Barboza survived the onslaught and managed to win by unanimous decision. From his hospital bed, Yusuff released a statement addressing the loss, where Barboza was getting treated right behind him.

“It hurts a lot right now, but I know at the end of the day I’m going to get past it,” Yusuff said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I said it on the commentary after the fight: I was a good nail before I ever was a good hammer, and I’m not just saying that. I had a lot of bumps and bruises before I ever became that guy that you guys see fighting on the TV. So because of that, I know I’ll be back.

“Everybody out there has a fight, has a struggle that’s going on. You guys just get to watch mine on TV. I dropped the ball today, but the struggle continues. That’s fighting. No matter what you guys are doing out there, I wish you the best in your struggle or your fight. I hope you guys come out on top. For now, I’ve got to eat my ‘L.’ But I’m going to do it with my chin up and continue to be a good nail until I’m eventually a hammer again.”

With the loss, Yusuff saw his two-fight winning streak snapped. The 30-year-old has won 8 of his past 10 fights.

