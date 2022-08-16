Sodexo Recognized for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and as a Top Employer For Multicultural Women and Employees With Disabilities

Sodexo
·3 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, announced today the company’s various recognitions for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion. Specifically, Sodexo received a perfect score on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI), was named by Forbes as a 2022 Best Employer for Diversity, acknowledged as a Best Company for Multicultural Women by Seramount, and recognized by the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind as Employer of the Year.

“Sodexo is proud to be continually recognized for our DEI efforts,” Tony Tenicela, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America, said. “As one of the largest employers across the globe, it’s critical that we continue to create a culture that’s welcoming for all employees, including, but not limited to, multicultural women and those with disabilities. A work culture rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion, is our commitment to our greatest resource, our employees.”

2022 Best Place to Work for People with DisabilitiesDisability Equality Index (DEI)
Sodexo scored 100 on the DEI, earning the title as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities for the eighth consecutive year. The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. It is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Top-scoring businesses like Sodexo -- scoring 80 or higher -- are recognized as Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes
Forbes included Sodexo on their list of Best Employers for Diversity. To determine Sodexo’s placement Statista, a market research company, surveyed 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Statista and Forbes then identified companies across America as the most dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

2022 Best Company for Multicultural Women, Seramount

For the 14th consecutive year, Seramount recognized Sodexo as one of the 2022 Best Companies for Multicultural Women; Since 2003, Seramount has tracked corporations’ progress in creating cultures that encourage multicultural women to join and rise through the ranks. Seramount’s survey assessed progress for women by specific racial/ethnic groups as well as factors influencing that progress, including mental health, anti-racism efforts, mentoring, and sponsorship participation.

Employer of the Year, Massachusetts Commission for the Blind
Sodexo was selected by the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind as Employer of the Year and was recognized during a virtual ceremony on August 10, 2022. This award recognizes Sodexo’s hiring of those with sight impairment and blindness at Sodexo accounts including UMass Boston, Bridgewater State, Framingham State, and more.

Sodexo’s greater DE&I efforts are consistently recognized by external organizations and notable diversity publications. Over the years, Sodexo has been honored by additional organizations including FORTUNE, LATINA Style Magazine, and the Human Rights Campaign among others.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 55 countries. Sodexo provides quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also designs attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manages and maintains infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offers personalized support for patients or students and even creates programs fostering employee engagement. The company employs 90,066 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo North America is committed to focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its integrated services to create a better every day for everyone and build a better life for all.

CONTACT: Heidi Bullman Sodexo Heidi.Bullman@sodexo.com


