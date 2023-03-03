Sodexo named among Montreal’s 2023 Top Employers

Sodexo Canada
·2 min read
Sodexo Canada
Sodexo Canada

MONTREAL, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year running, Sodexo has been ranked among Montreal’s 2023 Top Employers.

Winners were announced today in a special section of the Montreal Gazette, basing their decision on an employer’s programs and initiatives focused on attracting and retaining workers in Montreal.

“Our focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion means we develop programs and benefits that attract people at all levels of their career. For younger workers, we create succession and mentoring plans to map out career pathways. For those in their middle to more senior years we focus on continuing education and retirement planning,” said Johanne Bélanger, CEO, Sodexo Canada.

An essential aspect of Sodexo’s organizational philosophy is to create a workplace environment based on flexibility, empowerment, and inclusion. Sodexo provides wide-ranging opportunities for talent at all levels of their career, which include:

• Support from our five Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) which nurtures a culture of diversity. As well as provide networking, development, and community outreach opportunities.

  • Tuition assistance for employees wanting to further their education

  • Formal mentoring programs

  • Defined contribution pension plans and phased-in work options for those nearing retirement

Sodexo’s Montreal office is also designed to be a welcoming space that focuses on wellness, flexibility, and innovation. It emphasizes a dynamic organization of spaces and working environments with special attention to the comfort and health of employees.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures:

  • 7 000 employees

  • Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2022

  • Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

  • 1 million consumers served daily.

Contacts
Media
Stephanie Aubin
+1 514 402-1839
Stephanie.Aubin@sodexo.com


Latest Stories

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • Nunavut judge blocks legal move by protestors who tried to sue Baffinland

    A group of Inuit who tried to get a legal injunction against Baffinland Iron Mines won't be allowed to do so. In 2021, Baffinland filed an injunction against a group that had temporarily blockaded the mine's airstrip. They won the injunction, banning protesters from obstructing mine operations. Then last summer, several individuals filed a counterclaim, arguing they had standing under the Nunavut Environment Rights Act to prevent the mine from emitting noise and dust pollution into the surroundi

  • Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

    TORONTO — Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country. The Seattle-based retailer has six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which it announced Thursday will be shuttered by late June. Its e-commerce business, nordstrom.ca, was due to cease operations by the end of the day. Chief executive Erik Nordstrom said the closures were the result of regular reviews the company conducts that challenged its longtim

  • Tesla says it will cut costs of next generation cars in half

    Tesla says it will cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles in half, largely by using innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories. CEO Elon Musk and other executives outlined the goals during a 3 1/2-hour investor day presentation at Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters Wednesday as they presented the company's third master plan. The changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000.

  • Experts ranked the leading self-driving companies. Tesla didn't even crack the top 10.

    Tesla was nowhere to be found in this year's list of the top 10 of leading automated driving firms ranked by research firm Guidehouse Insights.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Ecuador’s Oil Industry Is In Deep Crisis

    Ecuador’s national oil company Petroecuador declared a force majeure on almost all of its production last week as problems seem to continue to pile up for the country’s crisis-stricken oil industry

  • Oil and gas investment in Canada to hit $40 billion in 2023, industry group says

    CALGARY — Investment in oil and gas production in Canada will jump by 11 per cent to hit $40 billion in 2023, the country's largest fossil fuel industry group said Wednesday. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said spending in the oilpatch in 2023 is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, three years after the arrival of COVID-19 decimated global commodity prices. “It feels pretty good. It’s a significant milestone for sure," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton. "It’s a pretty

  • Big Oil to take centerstage at Houston meet as markets, alliances shift

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top energy executives and officials from around the world will descend on Houston next week just as the political fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago continues to distort global oil supply lines and put long-term energy security front of mind for governments. Oil company chiefs and ministers will make their case for investment in all forms of energy - fossil fuels and renewables - to meet rising demand and at the same time accelerate the move toward the low-carbon industry of the future. A record 7,000 people have signed up for the week-long CERAWeek discussion of fossil fuels, clean energy, advanced energy storage.

  • Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55?

    A $4 million nest egg will likely allow you to retire comfortably at age 55. The major challenge will be accumulating that much capital by 55 – about a decade before most people stop working. Other issues include the need to … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

    Russia is set to cut its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, and the move could have significant implications for oil markets

  • Ford launches automated driving unit Latitude AI months after winding down Argo

    Ford launches automated driving unit

  • Russia's Avtovaz sales up 4.7% annually in Feb

    Avtovaz, Russia's largest car maker, said on Thursday that sales rose 4.7% on an annual basis in February, to a total of 23,437 vehicles. Traditionally reliant on Western parts and investment, Russia's car industry has been one of the hardest hit by Western sanctions and the fallout of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Overall Russian car sales collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, according to the Association of European Businesses, which collates sales data from all major manufacturers.

  • Shopify creates new career tracks with even compensation for managers and 'crafters'

    OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. is revamping its staffing and compensation model. The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says staff will now be split into two career tracks: managers and crafters. Compensation levels will be equivalent regardless of whether someone chooses to be a manager or a crafter. Shopify says the model will reward people for the impact they make on the company regardless of whether they are a manager or not. It adds the model bucks trends that saw companies only succeed at incentivizin

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.

  • Former FTX Engineering Director Nishad Singh Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges

    Former FTX Director of Engineering Nishad Singh pleaded guilty to six criminal charges in a New York court on Tuesday. Singh has been looking for a plea deal with prosecutors last month, as first reported by Reuters. CoinDesk Global Policy and Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what this could mean for Sam Bankman-Fried, as Singh worked with him at the defunct crypto exchange.

  • Analysis-As China ages, investors bet they can beat retirement home stigma

    Investors are betting big on a major attitude shift among elderly Chinese - that they will warm up to retirement homes as the world's most populous country ages and smaller families struggle to support parents and grandparents. Who takes care of the elderly in China, where pensions are tiny, is one of the major headaches policymakers face as they deal with the first demographic downturn since Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution. Costly nursing homes are out of reach for most elderly and are generally frowned upon, with many judging the use of such facilities as a sign children are not fulfilling their duties.

  • Heat pumps and EV batteries could save grid £4.7bn, says Ofgem

    Hooking up millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices to the UK's electricity grid could save up to £4.7bn a year by the end of this decade, the energy watchdog has predicted.