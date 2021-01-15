SodaStream and bubly Are Now a Match Made in Hydration Heaven
If you have made New Year's resolutions to lose weight, get healthy, or drink more water, you'll want to take note that SodaStream has partnered with sparkling water brand, bubly. Y'all, this is going to be a hydration game changer. We all know we should drink more H2O, but plain water can get a bit dull after a glass or two. Flavored spritzer water has taken over the supermarket aisles for years now (and the Southern Living office fridge), but with this partnership, you can make your very own at home. This will save you money and save the environment of oh so many single use bottles and cans. According to SodaStream's website, just one carbonating bottle from Sodastream will provide you with the equivalent of 3,070 single use bottles. The company reported that "In 2017-18 alone, SodaSteamers from around the world stopped over 6.3 billion plastic bottles and cans from polluting our environment."
By collaborating with bubly, the flavor options have multiplied, and this appliance has now become a must-have to jump start your healthy new year plans.
"We couldn't think of a better marriage than SodaStream and bubly. bubly drops combine the personalization of our sparkling water makers with the beloved refreshing flavors of bubly, creating a perfect match…Beyond our products, both brands share values rooted in playfulness, wellness, social good, and of course, sustainability. It has been amazing to come together on this launch," General Manager at SodaStream US Bryan Welsh, said in a statement. Zach Harris, Vice President, Water+ for PepsiCo Beverages North America, echoed Welsh's enthusiasm in the same statement. "We love that SodaStream provides bubly fans a new way to customize their favorite bubly flavors, and we're excited to integrate bubly into the platform."
To announce the collaboration, the brands have called in bubly's most perfect pitch man, Michael Bublé.
In a virtual press event earlier this week, the Grammy-award winner spoke about how at home, his kids can't have colas, but they can have bubly, or as it's known in his household, Bublé. He also noted they have had fun experimenting with the bubly flavor drops and that his children are partial to a mix of lime and cherry. Sounds pretty delicious to us! You can explore your shopping options here.
