We Soda scraps UK share listing in blow to London

About half of soda ash produced is used to make glass

The world's largest producer of natural soda ash has scrapped plans to sell shares on the London Stock Exchange less than two weeks after announcing the move.

We Soda reportedly wanted to raise £600m through a flotation, valuing the firm at more than £6bn.

However, the company said UK investors "remain extremely cautious" and We Soda was unable to reach a fair valuation.

We Soda's reversal is a the blow to the UK's reputation as a financial centre.

Last month Arm Holdings, the Cambridge-based microchip designer, decided to sell shares in the US despite lobbying by the UK government to choose London.

While earlier this year, building materials giant CRH said it would be moving its main share listing from London to New York.

We Soda's flotation would have been the UK's largest so far this year and the company would have entered the blue chip FTSE 100 index.

Just two weeks ago, We Soda's chief executive Alasdair Warren declared: "London still works".

But this week, Mr Warren said despite being "encouraged by the breadth of investor engagement globally" and the level of interest, the "reality is that investors, particularly in the UK, remain extremely cautious".

"This extreme investor caution in London meant that we were unable to arrive at a valuation that we believe reflects our unique financial and operating characteristics," he said.

According to consultancy firm EY, the amount raised through share flotations on the London Stock Exchange fell by 90% last year.

We Soda is owned by Ciner Group, a Turkish industrial conglomerate controlled by billionaire Turgey Ciner, but has its headquarters in London and Europe is its biggest market.

The firm produces soda ash which is found in washing powder detergents and used in the production of glass, solar panels and batteries for electric vehicles.