SoCon race is one cliffhanger after another

(STATS) - If you're attending a Southern Conference game on Saturday, expect to get your money's worth.

No FCS conference has been as entertaining within the conference schedule this season. Incredibly, 10 of the 12 games have been decided by seven points or less.

The tone was set in the first week of the season when defending champion Wofford denied The Citadel on four straight passes from the Terriers' 5-yard line in the closing seconds of a 28-21 win.

It's been such a tight season that surprising ETSU is in first place with a 3-0 conference record yet has won those games by a combined eight points.

"I think it is a very competitive league made up of a lot of good football teams," Chattanooga coach Tom Arth said Tuesday. "Any time you have that situation, you are going to have very close games. A lot of games have come down to the fourth quarter and who executes the best in different situations throughout the game. I think it just speaks to the quality of competition."

There's been only one blowout in the SoCon schedule, Wofford beating VMI 59-14 on Sept. 8. VMI also fell 48-38 to Mercer last Saturday, but it was a three-point game until the final minute.

This week's two SoCon games suggest even more tightrope walking in the fourth quarter - FCS playoff hopeful Western Carolina travels to struggling preseason favorite Samford and second-place Wofford visits third-place Chattanooga.