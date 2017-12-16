Socks with 20 points leads Incarnate Word over UMKC 77-73

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Simi Socks scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Incarnate Word beat Missouri-Kansas City 77-73 on Saturday afternoon.

Socks was 6 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (5-3). Shawn Johnson added 15 points and led the team with 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Charles Brown III had 12 points and Christian Peevy 10.

Incarnate Word averaged 45 percent shooting from the floor compared to 41 percent for UMKC, which took 33 shots from beyond the arc but made only 11 (33 percent).

Socks broke the intermission tie with a 3-pointer to open the second half and scored seven points as part of an 11-5 run that gave the Cardinals a 46-40 edge with 15:51 to play. UMKC cut the lead to 72-67 with 1:13 left but could not get closer.

Xavier Bishop scored 24 points with eight rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-9), who are on a four-game losing streak.