Sociology Postgraduate Works as Manual Labourer Amid Job Crisis
India has perpetually been in a tough situation when it comes to jobs and opportunities. The supply of talent and professionals has almost always exceeded the actual demand by a lot and every year, several stories come up that indicate the severity of this crisis.
With COVID-19 looming over us, the situation seems to be getting even worse where qualified professionals with a seemingly bright future are now squandering for basic entry-level jobs.
Such is the story of Vikash Sanchi, a postgraduate in sociology who, after struggling to find a job in his field, is forced to resort to manual labour jobs. He took to Twitter to appeal netizens to help him find a job, and while doing so, even shared his story.
He said, "Since lockdown, I have not been able to even get any labour work in the unorganised sector. Merely sustenance seems too hard in this time. I'm ready to work as daily wage labour also. Please amplify," in his post.
He also mentions that he is a sociology postgraduate from Ambedkar University, Delhi, and is even ready to work as a driver. He has followed this by sharing his resume.
Check out the full post here:
Please help me to get any work. It's so hard to survive due to lockdown. Since lockdown, I have not been able to even get any labour work in the unorganised sector. Merely sustenance seems too hard in this time. I'm ready to work as daily wage labour also. Please amplify pic.twitter.com/ptk280LS5D
— Vikash (@VikashSanchi) May 30, 2021
In his resume, he has listed out his awards and recognitions, along with his previous experience. It is also seen that he is currently pursuing an MA in Literature from Kurukshetra University, Haryana.
This is my resume I am sharing SS. Please have a look. Thanks pic.twitter.com/52UusWwDjr
— Vikash (@VikashSanchi) May 30, 2021
Vikash appealed to netizens online to share his resume with the people they know, and help him find a job. Users have replied positively and said that they will try to help out, while also assuring Vikash that things will get better and that he should not lose hope. Some others offered him jobs too, and said that they will try their best to put him in touch with someone
