New Society Publishers releases their inaugural Year in Review and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

New Society Publishers has produced over 600 books while maintaining their mission “to publish books for a world of change in a way that has a minimum impact on our environment.”

Unceded Territory of the Snuneymuxw First Nation/Gabriola Island, BC, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Society Publishers, an activist, solutions-oriented publisher based in British Columbia Canada, has released their inaugural Year in Review and Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

This report communicates their social and environmental commitments and actions and how they are integrated into their everyday operations, holding them accountable to their mission and vision, as well as their stakeholders.

In 2002, New Society Publishers started to print books on 100% post-consumer recycled paper. Since 2006, the company has been carbon neutral, offsetting their carbon footprint by contributing to companies like Tree Canada and Solar Electric Light Fund through the Community Carbon Market. They are also a certified B Corporation™, part of a growing “global community of people using business as a force for good.” Through an innovative business structure, New Society Publishers is one-third employee-owned. This business model, initiated by angel investor Carol Newell of Renewal Partners, allows employees to share in all future growth of the company. “The future is being placed in the hands of the people who have poured their blood, sweat, and yes, tears, into the company,” says publisher Julie Raddysh.

Over the past 40 years, New Society Publishers has produced over 600 books while maintaining their mission “to publish books for a world of change in a way that has a minimum impact on our environment.” New Society Publishers will continue to shake the publishing world with their ability to adapt to the needs of readers who are looking for ways to transform society.

“Within New Society Publishers we are deepening our understanding of our privilege as individuals and as an organization, and how important our role is in supporting justice, reconciliation, and decolonization,” states publisher Julie Raddysh. “As a result, we have been working diligently on our strategic goals of being a leader on social justice within our areas of influence and continuing to develop a business model that supports social and racial justice, while growing and diversifying our circle of collaborators.”

Read the full report here: https://newsociety.com/pages/csr-report

To learn more about New Society Publishers, visit them online at https://newsociety.com/

