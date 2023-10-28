Society launched for Irish 'forgotten superstar'

George "AE" Russell was highly regarded in Irish society before his death in 1935

George Russell enthusiasts have gathered in Dublin for the launch of an appreciation society dedicated to his memory.

The event was held in the United Arts Club, which he helped found in 1907.

More commonly known as AE Russell, the poet, writer and painter was highly regarded in Irish society before his death in 1935.

Russell was born in Lurgan, County Armagh, in 1867 but spent most of his life in Dublin.

AE was the first to publish James Joyce

Considered one of Ireland's foremost writers, AE was also known for promoting new literary talent.

He was the first to publish James Joyce and PL Travers - the author of Mary Poppins - and was a longtime friend and collaborator of WB Yeats.

Russell founded the Irish National Theatre Society, now known as the Abbey Theatre, and wrote its first play.

He also served as secretary of the Irish Agricultural Organisation Society, edited various journals, and was a founder of the Dublin Metropolitan Art Gallery.

When he died, in Bournemouth, AE was honoured with an aerial flypast as his body was returned to Ireland, and a funeral procession led by Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Eamon De Valera.

A group of people in Russell's hometown, Lurgan, have been trying to raise awareness of his legacy.

They have been running an annual festival for a number of years and were joined by American enthusiasts for a convention in County Donegal earlier this year.

"Those who know the story of AE know just how incredibly talented and influential he was, and we are doing our best to spread the word because he was largely forgotten and faded into the footnotes of history shortly after his death," group founder Jim Conway told Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

"We regard him as Ireland's forgotten superstar."