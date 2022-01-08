The Society of Composers and Lyricists postpones third annual awards over Covid

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
2 min read

The Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL) has postponed its third annual award ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.

The organisation said it was “determined” to keep the awards as an in-person event but that due to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant, they could not go ahead as planned.

The event was due to take place on February 1 in Los Angeles, and nominees included celebrities Lin Manuel Miranda, Hans Zimmer and Billie Eilish.

It comes as more and more organisations across Hollywood have been forced to postpone or cancel in-person events due to rising cases of the virus.

SCL president Ashley Irwin said in a statement: “Upon careful consideration of our members’ safety, analysis with city and state officials, and our partners, we have made the decision to postpone the 3rd Annual SCL Awards ceremony to a later date.

“We are determined to keep this an in-person event, and therefore the safety and health concerns of those in our music community, our staff, and the production team are of the utmost importance.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, we believe that going ahead with the show on February 1st would not be the best course of action.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere &#x002013; London
The event was due to take place on February 1 in Los Angeles, and nominees included celebrities such as Hans Zimmer (Ian West/PA)

“We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all on a future date, to be announced.”

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, due to take place later this month, was also recently postponed after organisers said pushing ahead “simply contains too many risks”.

The Critics Choice Awards also moved their January date, the Sundance Film festival was moved online, and the Palm Springs Film Festival last month cancelled its 2022 event completely.

