Societe Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement
HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Regulated Information
Paris, 06th January 2023
Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2022:
0 share
€ 5,016,581.00
As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2022, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
20,000 shares
€ 4,559,989.00
The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st July to 31st December 2022 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
DATE
NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
QUANTITY OF SALE
TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
01/07/2022
19
16
5,000
3,000
103,600.00
63,165.00
04/07/2022
8
2
1,750
500
36,109.50
10,405.00
05/07/2022
17
3
4,500
500
91,422.00
10,300.00
06/07/2022
2
2
750
1,000
14,508.00
19,776.00
07/07/2022
5
20
1,000
3,800
20,049.00
76,691.60
08/07/2022
14
31
3,250
7,200
66,192.75
147,772.80
11/07/2022
11
9
2,500
2,250
50,540.00
45,846.00
12/07/2022
16
21
3,350
3,850
67,050.25
77,477.40
13/07/2022
28
17
5,250
4,250
103,976.25
84,804.50
14/07/2022
22
4
5,750
1,250
112,631.00
24,617.50
15/07/2022
9
21
1,800
4,250
34,727.40
82,607.25
18/07/2022
8
21
2,000
3,500
40,218.00
70,245.00
19/07/2022
4
31
550
7,100
11,119.90
146,977.10
20/07/2022
15
15
3,300
3,250
68,897.40
68,519.75
21/07/2022
23
28
6,500
6,300
134,004.00
131,235.30
22/07/2022
17
7
4,200
2,050
85,923.60
42,342.75
25/07/2022
6
18
1,600
3,600
33,068.80
74,599.20
26/07/2022
5
7
1,600
2,000
32,923.20
41,412.00
27/07/2022
3
7
1,000
1,750
20,904.00
36,767.50
28/07/2022
3
5
1,500
2,750
31,498.50
58,195.50
29/07/2022
0
32
0
7,850
0
170,266.50
07/2022
235
317
57,150
72,000
1,159,363.55
1,484,023.65
01/08/2022
5
13
2,350
3,000
50,955.05
65,739.00
02/08/2022
7
11
1,750
2,250
37,567.25
48,712.50
03/08/2022
2
11
250
2,250
5,513.75
50,562.00
04/08/2022
4
11
750
2,000
16,953.00
45,378.00
05/08/2022
18
16
2,750
3,500
62,568.00
79,768.50
08/2022
36
62
7,850
13,000
173,557.05
290,160.00
TOTAL S2/2022
271
379
65,000
85,000
1,332,920.60
1,774,183.65
As a reminder, the liquidity contract has temporarily been suspended from 08th August to 31st December 2022 throughout the shares buyback period.
