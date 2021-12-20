Societe Generale: Announcement of the share buyback program completion and report on share buyback
Paris, 20 December 2021
Announcement of the completion of Societe Generale’s 467.7 million euros share buyback program
Societe Generale announces the completion on 17 December 2021 of its share buyback program, which began on 04 November 2021.
16 247 062 Societe Generale shares have been purchased for a total amount of 467.7 million euros and will shortly be cancelled.
The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program are available on the Societe Generale website.
https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/publications-documents?category=&op=Filtrer
and here below for the last buyback period.
Furthermore, Societe Generale launched, on 20 December 2021, an additional ordinary share buyback program of 5 534 365 Societe Generale shares in order to cover and honor the free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees and Group executive directors. The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild will remain suspended throughout the buyback period.
Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)
(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)
Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809
Period: From 13 to 17 December 2021
Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer code (LEI)
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
13/12/2021
FR0000130809
250 000
28,6968
XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
14/12/2021
FR0000130809
255 630
28,7866
XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
14/12/2021
FR0000130809
112 873
28,7869
CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
14/12/2021
FR0000130809
24 080
28,7829
TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
14/12/2021
FR0000130809
31 304
28,7852
AQEU
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
17/12/2021
FR0000130809
486 021
28,6367
XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
17/12/2021
FR0000130809
120 000
28,6286
CEUX
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
17/12/2021
FR0000130809
35 000
28,6013
TQEX
SOCIETE GENERALE
O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41
17/12/2021
FR0000130809
40 000
28,6368
AQEU
TOTAL
1 354 908
28,6930
Detailed presentation by transaction
The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer
Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
