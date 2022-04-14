Societe General: Availability or consultation of the information relating to the combined General Meeting of shareholders dated 17 May 2022

AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS DATED 17 MAY 2022


Press release

Paris, 14 April 2022

The Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 17 May 2022 at 4 pm at Hall5.1, Paris Expo- Porte de Versailles, 1 place de la Porte de Versailles – 75015 Paris.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice relating to this Meeting were respectively published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated 4 March and 11 April 2022.

These notices, the convening brochure as well as the documents and information mentioned in Article
R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code intended to be submitted to the Meeting are now or will made available to the shareholders on Societe Generale’s website at the following address:
https://www.societegenerale.com/en/societe-generale-group/governance/annual-general-meeting.

The documents to be made available to the shareholders as part of this Meeting may be consulted by the shareholders, in accordance with the conditions provided by the regulations in force, at the administrative office, 17 cours Valmy - 92972 La Défense Cedex (France), by email to the electronic address General.meeting@socgen.com.

Press Contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com



Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 131,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 26 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

