Is Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Worth US$1.4 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Societal CDMO is US$1.04 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Societal CDMO's US$1.40 share price signals that it might be 35% overvalued

Analyst price target for SCTL is US$4.17, which is 301% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Societal CDMO Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$145.0k US$6.65m US$13.5m US$17.1m US$4.26m US$4.19m US$4.16m US$4.17m US$4.20m US$4.25m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.80% Est @ -0.64% Est @ 0.17% Est @ 0.74% Est @ 1.14% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% US$0.1 US$5.8 US$11.0 US$13.0 US$3.0 US$2.8 US$2.6 US$2.4 US$2.3 US$2.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$45m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.2m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.1%) = US$85m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$85m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= US$43m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$88m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$1.4, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Societal CDMO as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.854. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Societal CDMO

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Societal CDMO, there are three pertinent factors you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Societal CDMO (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does SCTL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

