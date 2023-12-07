Socialite sues ‘wellness guru’ ex-partner for the return of £45k luxury clothes

Vanessa Wurm, who runs a jewellery and fashion accessory business, is suing her former partner - Champion News

A socialite is suing her wellness guru former boyfriend for the return of £45,000 worth of luxury clothes including Dolce & Gabana silk pyjamas.

Vanessa Wurm, 40, and “wellness” guru Kash Amini, 34, had a “romantic relationship” between 2019 and 2022 during which they set up home at her £4 million pad in London’s exclusive Belgravia.

But following their split Mr Amini, a financier and Bitcoin trader, has been accused of misusing funds Ms Wurm poured into his company while they were together and squandering her cash on his “generally extravagant lifestyle”.

She claims she was promised the position of chief operating officer at his “finance and wellness” company Maslife Ltd after putting £3.2million into the business, but was “promptly” sacked by Mr Amini when they split up.

Ms Wurm, an entrepreneur and socialite who runs a jewellery and fashion accessory business, is now suing her ex, asking London’s High Court to make him and his company account for her alleged investment.

She is also demanding the return of £45,000 worth of luxury clothing – including Dolce & Gabana silk pyjamas, Hermès sandals and a number of crocodile skin bags – which she says belong to her company Vness Ltd and are being held by her former boyfriend.

Ms Wurm’s “extremely wealthy, elderly mother” Rosemarie, who is in her 80s, has joined the case and is suing Mr Amini and his company for the return of a £355,000 Ferrari 812 which she claims she lent him.

But Mr Amini and Maslife Ltd are defending the claims, disputing the level of his ex’s investment and claiming it can all be legitimately accounted for.

He claims that, of £2.8 million she put in, £1.3 million was lost by Ms Wurm gambling on Bitcoin investments, £500,000 went on “gifts” for him or herself and the rest went to buy shares in the company.

He is also countersuing, claiming that the £45,000 worth of clothing, which includes a “made to measure fur vest” and “horse riding outfits” as well as the contested silk pyjamas, were given to him as gifts and are his.

He also claims the Ferrari was a gift which he was “very grateful to receive” and accuses Ms Wurm of hanging on to four Rolex watches worth £125,000 which are his.

The case recently reached London’s High Court as lawyers unsuccessfully applied to have Ms Wurm’s currently presented claim struck out on the basis that “her pleaded case in respect of her investments in Maslife is a mess”. The case will now return to court at a later date.

