Socialising indoors could be banned after lockdown ends, warns government science adviser

Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on Monday. (PA)

Socialising indoors could be banned over winter in England after the second coronavirus lockdown ends, a government science adviser has warned.

After admitting that the Tier 1 lockdown rules had not worked, Public Health England’s Dr Susan Hopkins said the tiered system may have to be strengthened.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, she said the least severe of England’s three tiers had “very little effect”, which could pave the way for tougher measures that effectively rule out socialising indoors.

Before the second national lockdown was introduced on 5 November, people in Tier 1 areas were permitted to meet in groups no larger than six indoors and outdoors.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has insisted England’s second lockdown will end on 2 December.

But health secretary Matt Hancock was unable to rule out an extension to the lockdown following the warning that the tiered system may have to be toughened.

Watch: UK will have access to 5 million Moderna vaccine doses

He said it was “too early for us to know” whether coronavirus cases will be brought down sufficiently to ease the second shutdown on 2 December.

Dr Hopkins, who is advising the government’s COVID-19 response, said they would have to consider strengthening the measures until a vaccine is widely available.

On Monday, US firm Moderna revealed its vaccine in development is almost 95% effective in protecting against coronavirus.

The UK has already secured 40 million doses of a vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, which uses the same technology as Moderna and should be available before Christmas.

Hancock said the UK would have access to five million doses of Moderna if it is approved.

He added: “It is too early for us to know what the number of cases will be as we come to the end of the current lockdown.

“But we absolutely hope to be able to replace the national lockdown with a tiered system similar to what we had before.”

Dr Hopkins said that Tier 2 of the local restrictions appeared to have worked in some areas but “not so well in others”.

Story continues

She added: “We see very little effect from Tier 1 and I think when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them in order to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone.”

Watch: What is long COVID?

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter