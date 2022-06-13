Social-Work Unveils Romance-Inspired SS22 Collection

New York-based fashion brand Social-Work has traveled back in time to the early aughts and the radical ‘60s for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to the 2003 romantic drama The Dreamers for inspiration. Based in Paris in 1968, the movie follows the intimate relationship between a young American student and French twins.

Driven by the decade’s overflowing sense of freedom and righteously defiant energy, the label’s latest capsule also infuses its designs with Salvador Dali’s trademark surrealism to create a simultaneously daring and soft collection. Envisioned by Parsons graduate Chenghui Zhang, the capsule of garments feature bold bright blue pleated skirt suits alongside flowing black skirts that boast a swath of fabric mimicking a deep sunset.

Elsewhere, embroidered lilies adorn cap-sleeve knits, while a verdant green arrives in the form of a sweeping cowl-necked dress. Meanwhile, mesh makes a sultry yet sophisticated appearance on a deep-neck bodice, while a cropped blazer adds a touch of modesty. Zhang returns to the inherent romance of flora as the outwear piece is kissed with a gold rose brooch. Airy matching sets evoke the summer’s carefree spirit as a monochromatic cream ensemble is well-suited for sipping prosecco on the sidewalk or in the park. Leather adds a touch of edge to the fanciful collection as coquettish headbands and rockstar-approved pants ground the more feminine garments.

