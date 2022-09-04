Social Security Statements Just Got Easier: How Can I Get a Copy For Retirement Planning?

Georgina Tzanetos
·2 min read
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images
kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

The Social Security Statement just got a revamp, and your information is now easier to find than ever.

To clarify, this is not the statement you receive once you have already started receiving Social Security benefits. Your Social Security Statement is available to any adult worker who does not receive benefits. This type of statement is unique to your working history and gives estimates of future Social Security benefits that you might receive each month. You will also be able to access your earnings history.

Related: Can I Draw Social Security At 62 and Still Work Full Time?
Find Out: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your Retirement Goals

The Social Security Administration (SSA) states that it is crucial to review this record for errors so that if or when you spot one, you can have it corrected. This will ensure that you receive all of the benefits owed to you. For example, the SSA could have — on their records, at least — that you earned $55,000 this year and last, but in actuality your earnings were closer to $65,000. This will result in a lower benefit to you, even though you might have already paid the taxes based on a larger earnings base — and such an error requires correction. Your online statement will show you how to make such a correction.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

The revamped statement is now more streamlined and easier to understand. The SSA states it has divided the information into easily readable sections, like different types of benefits, allowing individuals to quickly reference all materials. There is also a new bar chart illustrating your personalized Social Security benefit estimates based on nine different ages — depending on when you want to start your retirement. Information like this is crucial in making retirement decisions such as claiming retirement benefits at age 62 versus eight year later, at age 70.

There are also fact sheets tailored to your specific age group and individual earnings in the online statement. These fact sheets offer advice and tips on how to save for the future — or how to avoid Medicare penalties based on what stage you’re at in life.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Statements Just Got Easier: How Can I Get a Copy For Retirement Planning?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How Social Security Benefits Are Impacted at Every Age From 62 to 70

    There's a lot of discussion in the financial world about when is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits, and rightly so. The age at which you claim is one of the two main factors...

  • Egypt Devaluation Risk, IMF Wait Are Dealbreakers to Bond Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutBrace for ‘Recession Shock’ as Outflows Rock Equities, Bank of America SaysSoros-Backed Fund’s Christmas Night Trading Frenzy Led to ArrestEgypt’s struggle to win back investors to local debt is adding urgency for the government to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fun

  • Netflix’s Heinous Sibling Dating Show Is Gross in a Surprising Way

    NetflixThat jump-scare title should’ve been enough, but Dated and Related had to take the horror one step further. Netflix’s latest “Who the hell thought of this?” reality dating series has landed, joining the likes of similarly convoluted Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. And this time, it’s all in the family. Literally.Contestants enter a Love Island-esque villa with their siblings, both on the prowl for sex, love, and, hopefully, a relationship. But that’s only the first goal. The second, of c

  • Social Security Increase: Retirees Could See Monthly Benefit Rise

    If you're retired and receiving Social Security benefits, good news -- more money could be on the way! Social Security benefits could increase by as much as $159 a month, per CNBC. See: 8 Purchases...

  • 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

    While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • 'She has my back always': Ontario sisters reunite to play soccer at UPEI

    There's an argument to be made that Veronica and Patrycia Kozak should play on opposing teams. The sisters from Mississauga, Ont., 19 and 18 respectively, have been reunited at UPEI as soccer teammates now that Patrycia is in her first year while Veronica is entering second year. Based on how much they rip on each other, and their competitive elbowing on and off the field, you might think they'd be better off taking this sibling rivalry to separate clubs. But that's not how they want it to be. "

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.

  • For this former Olympian, the covering of a mural in a Burin school gym is like a Greek tragedy

    A former principal — and Olympic weightlifter — is lamenting the demise of a mural which adorned the walls of a Burin school gym for more than 25 years. Bert Squires, then-principal of Donald C. Jamieson Academy, said the school's gym was painted an institutional grey, which looked "absolutely terrible." He commissioned art teacher Rod Beck to paint several murals, one of which depicted two ancient Greek Olympians. "The gym looked absolutely fantastic," Squires said in an interview with On the G

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st