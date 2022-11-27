Social Security Schedule: When Can You Get Your Next Payments After November?

zimmytws / Getty Images/iStockphoto

While the broad strokes of Social Security have been in place since 1934, the program is ever-evolving. In fact, some changes, such as the cost-of-living adjustment, are made every year, while others, such as earnings limits and benefit amounts, are also regularly updated. This is why it’s important to keep an eye on Social Security, even if you aren’t close yet to retirement. For those who are already earning a check, however, it’s essential to watch for things like changes in payment dates. Here’s a look at when Social Security payments will arrive for the rest of November and into December.

Payment Dates for Remaining Social Security Checks in November

If you’re not familiar with how Social Security works, you might assume that every recipient gets a check on the same date. But in reality, there are three different payment dates every month. When you will receive your check depends on your date of birth.

If you were born between the 1st and the 10th of the month, you should have received your Social Security check on the second Wednesday of the month, or Nov. 9. Those born between the 11th and the 20th will receive their November checks on Nov. 16, or the third Wednesday of the month. If you were born between the 21st and the end of the month, your Social Security check will arrive on the fourth Wednesday of the month, or Nov. 23rd.

Payment Dates for Social Security Checks in December

Social Security checks in December follow the same rules as in November, although the actual dates are slightly different. Payments are still distributed on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of the month. The first payments are for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month, the second payments are for those born between the 11th and the 20th, while the final payments are for those born on the 21st and later.

For December, this breaks down to payments made on the following dates:

For those born on the 1st through the 10th: Dec. 14

For those born on the 11th through the 20th: Dec. 21

For those born on the 21st or later: Dec. 28

Exceptions to the Calendar Rule

Although the rules for Social Security payouts are fairly straightforward, as with any rule, there are a few exceptions. For example, the above-listed payment dates do not apply in the following circumstances:

You first filed for benefits before May 1997.

You are receiving both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security payments.

Your Medicare premiums are paid by the state.

You reside in a foreign country.

In each of these cases, regardless of your birth date, you will receive payments on the third of each month.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Schedule: When Can You Get Your Next Payments After November?