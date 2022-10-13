Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living.

The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday.

While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn't enough to cover the impact of inflation.

It's "not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago's South Side,

Home maintenance costs and high grocery prices are cutting steeply into her budget. “Food is ridiculous. I come out with a bag full of groceries — $50 — don't have about 10 items,” she said.

The Social Security COLA was established to help seniors and other recipients manage the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services How well it does depends on what inflation does going forward.

A separate government report Thursday showed inflation newly accelerating. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent for September after just 0.1 percent in August and is up 8.2 percent for the past 12 months. Jobless claims for unemployment benefits rose for the week.

The stock market opened lower on the inflation news, but recovered by middday..

The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827 starting in January, according to an agency fact sheet.

The boost in Social Security benefits will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of Social Security increase.

"This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned,” said Social Security Administration’s Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi.

Colby Nelson, a spokesman for the AARP, said the benefits increase “will provide much needed relief to millions of Americans.” He called the annual cost-of-living increase “more crucial than ever as high inflation remains a problem for older Americans.”

Several government indexes show that inflation hits older Americans harder than the rest of the population. Medical costs are a big part of the burden.

The Social Security announcement comes just weeks before the midterm elections, and at a time when Democrats and Republicans are sparring about high prices now and how best to shore up the program financially in the future.

President Joe Biden has pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare. “I’ll make them stronger,” he said last month. “And I’ll lower your cost to be able to keep them.”

William Arnone, chief executive of the National Academy of Social Insurance, an advocacy organization for Social Security, said the Thursday announcement is “no cause for celebration,” since the benefit will not help all recipients catch up to the impact of inflation, especially if price increases continue in 2023.

“There's already indications that healthcare inflation is going to be through the roof next year,” Arnone said.

Margaret Toman, a 78-year-old in Garner, North Carolina, who had stopped working to take care of her mother who has since died, described the 8.7% increase as “quite stingy.”

“I think most of us who are older receiving Social Security are grateful for that Social Security,” she said. “But that gratitude sometimes covers up or replaces a certain feeling of anger at having paid into a system for so long and still struggling to survive.”

About 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits. This will be the biggest increase in benefits that baby boomers, those born between the years 1946 and 1964, have ever seen. The last time a COLA was higher was in 1981, at 11.2%.

Willie Clark, 65, of Waukegan, Illinois, says his budget is “real tight” and the increase in his Social Security disability benefits could give him some breathing room to cover the cost of the household expenses he's been holding off on.

Still, he doubts how much of the extra money will end up in his pocket. His rent in an apartment building subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is based on his income, so he expects that will rise, too.

Social Security is financed by payroll taxes collected from workers and their employers. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes for 2023 is $160,200.

The financing setup dates to the 1930s, the brainchild of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who believed a payroll tax would foster among average Americans a sense of ownership that would protect the program from political interference.

Next year's higher payout, without an accompanying increase in Social Security contributions, could put additional pressure on a system that's facing a severe shortfall in coming years.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released in June says the program's trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035.

If the trust fund is depleted, the government will be able to pay only 80% of scheduled benefits, the report said. Medicare will be able to pay 90% of total scheduled benefits if the fund is depleted.

In January, a Pew Research Center poll showed 57% of U.S. adults saying that “taking steps to make the Social Security system financially sound" was a top priority for the president and Congress to address this year. Securing Social Security got bipartisan support, with 56% of Democrats and 58% of Republicans calling it a top priority.

Some solutions for reforming Social Security have been proposed — but none has moved forward in a sharply partisan Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the COLA announcement is a reminder that “extreme MAGA Republicans are openly plotting new schemes to slash seniors’ benefits and raise their costs – including by threatening to cause an economic catastrophe by holding the debt limit hostage for their toxic agenda.”

Earlier this year, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., issued a detailed plan that would require Congress to come up with a proposal to adequately fund Social Security and Medicare or potentially phase them out.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., publicly rebuked the plan and Biden has used Scott's proposal as a political bludgeon against Republicans ahead of midterm elections.

"If Republicans in Congress have their way, seniors will pay more for prescription drugs and their Social Security benefits will never be secure," Jean-Pierre said.

___

Claire Savage in Chicago and Hannah Schoenbaum in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Follow the AP’s coverage of inflation: https://apnews.com/hub/inflation

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Saxo Bank Head: Politics playing ‘a greater part’ in the oil market

    Saxo Bank Head of Commodity Strategy, Ole Hansen speaks with Yahoo Finance on commodity prices, the strong U.S. dollar, and IEA's warning regarding OPEC's decision to cut oil production.&nbsp;

  • Inflation: Grocery prices jumped 13.0% in September

    The overall cost of food rose 11.2%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.0% year-over-year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' September Consumer Price Index (CPI).

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Can we still feel anger toward Kanye? Feeling nothing may be the answer

    “I’m heartbroken because the love I once had for him is gone” after a week of controversy from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, SC columnist and hip-hop artist Preach Jacobs writes. | Opinion

  • Germany's Merkel defends decision to get Russian natural gas

    BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her government’s decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia, which was her country’s primary gas supplier when she left office. Speaking in Lisbon, Merkel said that “you always act in the time you are in” and that she doesn’t regret her decisions. She said that it was clear that Germany needed to diversify its energy supplies as it moved away from nuclear and coal-fueled power generation and that gas woul

  • COLA increase: People look to SSI ‘as their income replacement,’ retirement expert says

    Yahoo Finance speaks with Jamie Hopkins, Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions at Carson on the rise in Social Security COLA 2023 benefits and the cost of living amid retirement.

  • How the wealthy use life insurance to escape estate tax and why the tactic is now attracting scrutiny

    Private placement life insurance can allow the rich to pass down assets to their children without incurring estate tax. Now a senator is investigating.

  • Africa, Sierra, Wildsky at 52-Week Highs

    Africa Oil Corp. (T.AOI) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Thursday. No news stories available today. ...

  • Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6% in September from a year ago — the fastest such pace in four decades. And on a month-to-month basis, such “core” prices soared 0.6% for a second straight time, defy

  • Honda, Sony team up for EV

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Honda and Sony teaming up for the development of a new EV.&nbsp;

  • Stocks decline on inflationary fears, CPI print

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest market action following today's consumer price inflation data.&nbsp;

  • German Panel Outlines Plan To Distribute €200 Billion In Subsidies

    A German government-appointed panel is proposing a two-stage system for distributing €200 billion in subsidies to ease energy price pains

  • UPDATE 1-Germany, NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems

    Germany and more than a dozen NATO partners aim to jointly procure air defence systems that protect allied territory from missiles, eyeing Israel's Arrow 3 system, U.S. Patriot and German IRIS-T units among the options, Berlin said on Thursday. "With this initiative, we are living up to our joint responsibility for security in Europe - by bundling our resources," German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a ceremony at NATO's Brussels headquarters where 14 countries signed a letter of intent. Estonia wasn't present at the event but will also be part of the initiative, dubbed "European Sky Shield".

  • Ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros ($47) a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding. The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket,” which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation. One of its biggest attractions for users is that it will be valid on all the country

  • Big Tech's hiring freeze unlocks rich talent pool for U.S. startups

    Late-stage U.S. startups are scooping up talent unlocked by layoffs and hiring freezes at Big Tech, adding experienced engineers and project managers to their roster despite signs of an economic slowdown. Companies, with steady cash flow from viable products in the market, are offering rich pay checks to lure talent that would have otherwise preferred working at big technology firms including Microsoft Corp and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc.

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.