Social Security Recipients: The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 62 and Older

Reaching 62 years old is an important milestone for Americans because it’s the age at which you can start applying for Social Security retirement benefits. This doesn’t mean most Americans begin collecting Social Security at 62, however — or even that they should.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, nearly three-quarters of Americans eligible for Social Security wait until after the age of 62 to start collecting benefits.

The 25% who do start collecting at 62 cite various reasons. Some simply need the immediate income to pay bills and buy groceries. Others like the idea of collecting benefits as long as possible — even though your Social Security check gets bigger the longer you wait. Then there are those who move overseas to cheaper countries, where the Social Security payments they collect at 62 can stretch a long way.

One thing everyone can look forward to at 62 is a wider selection of senior discounts — especially at hotels and travel destinations, but also at certain retailers, restaurants and grocery chains. These discounts are in addition to similar discounts you qualify for when you turn 50-, 55- and 60-years-old.

Here’s a list of establishments that offer discounts to people 62 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that some deals might vary by location.

Restaurants

  • Captain D’s Seafood: $5.49 meals on Wednesdays and Sundays

  • Ponderosa Steakhouse: 10% off

  • White Castle: 10% off

Retail

  • Belk: 15%-20% off; days may vary by location

  • Clarks: 10% off

Grocery Chains

  • American Discount Foods: 10% off every Monday

Hospitality/Travel

  • California State Parks Pass: $1-$2 off

  • Candlewood Suites: Up to 10% off at participating locations

  • Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts: Percentage off Best Flex Rate, amount varies by location

  • Holiday Inn: Percentage off Best Flex Rate, amount varies by location

  • Hyatt: Discounted rates for seniors based on availability per location and desired dates; savings percentage varies

  • Marriott: Senior room rate up to 15% off based on availability

  • National Parks Senior Lifetime Pass: According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the $80 lifetime and $20 annual senior passes provide admittance to more than 2,000 recreation sites managed by six federal agencies, with up to 100% of the proceeds being used to improve and enhance visitor recreation services.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Recipients: The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 62 and Older

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his