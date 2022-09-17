Social Security Recipients: The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 62 and Older

Vesnaandjic / Getty Images

Reaching 62 years old is an important milestone for Americans because it’s the age at which you can start applying for Social Security retirement benefits. This doesn’t mean most Americans begin collecting Social Security at 62, however — or even that they should.

See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?

Find Out: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

As GOBankingRates previously reported, nearly three-quarters of Americans eligible for Social Security wait until after the age of 62 to start collecting benefits.

The 25% who do start collecting at 62 cite various reasons. Some simply need the immediate income to pay bills and buy groceries. Others like the idea of collecting benefits as long as possible — even though your Social Security check gets bigger the longer you wait. Then there are those who move overseas to cheaper countries, where the Social Security payments they collect at 62 can stretch a long way.

One thing everyone can look forward to at 62 is a wider selection of senior discounts — especially at hotels and travel destinations, but also at certain retailers, restaurants and grocery chains. These discounts are in addition to similar discounts you qualify for when you turn 50-, 55- and 60-years-old.

Here’s a list of establishments that offer discounts to people 62 and older, based on various consumer and company websites. Keep in mind that some deals might vary by location.

Restaurants

Captain D’s Seafood : $5.49 meals on Wednesdays and Sundays

Ponderosa Steakhouse : 10% off

White Castle: 10% off

Retail

Belk : 15%-20% off; days may vary by location

Clarks: 10% off

Grocery Chains

American Discount Foods: 10% off every Monday

Discover: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

Close to Retirement? The Best Senior Discounts for Ages 55 and Older

Hospitality/Travel

California State Parks Pass : $1-$2 off

Candlewood Suites : Up to 10% off at participating locations

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts : Percentage off Best Flex Rate, amount varies by location

Holiday Inn : Percentage off Best Flex Rate, amount varies by location

Hyatt : Discounted rates for seniors based on availability per location and desired dates; savings percentage varies

Marriott : Senior room rate up to 15% off based on availability

National Parks Senior Lifetime Pass: According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the $80 lifetime and $20 annual senior passes provide admittance to more than 2,000 recreation sites managed by six federal agencies, with up to 100% of the proceeds being used to improve and enhance visitor recreation services.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Recipients: The Best Senior Discounts for Retirees 62 and Older