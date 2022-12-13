Social Security Payment Schedule 2023: What Dates To Watch Out For

vorDa / Getty Images

All eyes are on the first Social Security payments of 2023, in which the record-breaking cost of living adjustment (COLA) will start to be reflected in the checks of 66 million beneficiaries.

See: 5 Other Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Check Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The new payment amounts in 2023 will reflect an increase of 8.7%, which is the highest adjustment the Social Security Administration has offered since 1981, and is the fourth biggest COLA in the history of the program. That will equate to an extra $146 per check, on average, says AARP.

While Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first checks on December 30 (since SSI checks go out on the 1st of the month, but that is a holiday and weekend day in 2023), the payment schedule for general Social Security recipients are still on Wednesdays depending on birthdate. As GOBankingRates.com has previously reported, that cadence is as follows:

For birth dates that fall on the 1st through the 10th, recipients are paid on the second Wednesday of each month.

For birth dates that fall on the 11th through the 20th, recipients are paid on the third Wednesday of each month.

For birth dates that fall on the 21st through the 31st, recipients are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Given this guideline, here is the full payment schedule for Social Security in 2023. Open up that new calendar and mark these dates.

January 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: January 11

Third Wednesday: January 18

Fourth Wednesday: January 25

February 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: February 8

Third Wednesday: February 15

Fourth Wednesday: February 22

March 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: March 8

Third Wednesday: March 15

Fourth Wednesday: March 22

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

April 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: April 12

Third Wednesday: April 19

Fourth Wednesday: April 26

May 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: May 10

Story continues

Third Wednesday: May 17

Fourth Wednesday: May 24

June 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: June 14

Third Wednesday: June 21

Fourth Wednesday: June 28

July 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: July 12

Third Wednesday: July 19

Fourth Wednesday: July 26

August 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: August 9

Third Wednesday: August 16

Fourth Wednesday: August 23

September 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: September 13

Third Wednesday: September 20

Fourth Wednesday: September 27

October 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: October 11

Third Wednesday: October 18

Fourth Wednesday: October 25

November 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: November 8

Third Wednesday: November 15

Fourth Wednesday: November 22

December 2023 Payments

Second Wednesday: December 13

Third Wednesday: December 20

Fourth Wednesday: December 27

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security Payment Schedule 2023: What Dates To Watch Out For