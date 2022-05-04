Social Security: Not Sure if Your Local Office is Open? Here’s How to Check

fstop123 / Getty Images

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is opening more offices across the country, but closures and delays could affect in-person services. The SSA still encourages everyone to go online, call for help and schedule appointments in advance to receive the fastest service.

Discover: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

More: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

The best way to get Social Security help is by visiting ssa.gov. Using SSA online services, you can view your latest statement, review your earnings history, apply for benefits, manage your account and find help and answers to your questions.

You can also call the national help line (1-800-772-1213) or your local Social Security office for assistance. Try calling early in the day (between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time) or later in the afternoon (between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time). Offices are typically less busy from Wednesday to Friday and on dates later in the month.

Another option is to schedule an appointment by phone or in person.

If you’re planning to visit your local office, the agency urges people to check whether or not said office is accepting walk-ins. Your local Social Security office may be closed — or only providing service by appointment — due to construction, inability to permit people to wait outside the office or other reasons.

You can check if your local SS office is open by visiting their website. You can also select “Subscribe” next to your state for email and text message updates.

See: POLL: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?

Find: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

It is also possible to locate your local office by ZIP code via the SSA website. After entering your ZIP code, you can view the address, phone number, fax number and hours of your local Social Security office.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Not Sure if Your Local Office is Open? Here’s How to Check