Social Security: Many Americans Think They’ll Need More Than $2,500 a Month, but Is This Realistic?

eggeeggjiew / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The average monthly Social Security benefit is currently $1,702, but most Americans believe they will need significantly more than this in retirement. A new GOBankingRates survey found that about one-third of Americans (32%) think they will need more than $2,500 in Social Security monthly in order to retire comfortably. Just 5% of Americans believe that $1,501 to $1,750 — the range the current average benefit falls into — will be enough for a comfortable retirement.

I’m a Social Security Expert: Here’s What Your Benefit Should Be in 5 Years

Learn: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

These numbers held across the board, with the highest share of Americans of every age — including those age 65 and over — believing they will need over $2,500 in monthly Social Security income to retire comfortably.

It’s worth noting that it is possible to receive a benefit this high — the maximum monthly benefit in 2023 is $4,555. But is this achievable for you? Here’s what you need to know.

How Much the Average American Needs vs. How Much They Will Actually Get

Most Americans believe they will need significantly more than the average Social Security benefit amount, so realistically, benefits will end up falling short for many people, said Paul Tyler of Nassau Financial Group in Hartford, Connecticut. However, before assuming you will get less than you need, take a few minutes to crunch the numbers.

“Everyone should know their number,” Tyler said. “By investing only 10 minutes online, you can set up an account with the Social Security Administration and get a close estimate of your future benefits.”

Social Security 2023: Recent Study Shows Quarter of Americans Underestimate Their Benefits By $5,000

How To Qualify for Monthly Social Security Benefits of $2,500 or More

The best way to maximize your benefits — and increase your chances of hitting that $2,500 monthly threshold — is to delay collecting Social Security as long as possible.

“Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security benefits,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchdownMoney.com. “AARP calculates this can boost your payments by 32%. Conversely, if you collect Social Security at the earliest possible age, currently 62, the government reduces your payout by as much as 25%.”

If you’re still working, maximize your earnings as much as you can.

“Social Security benefits are calculated from your 35 highest-earning years, so working your way up the ladder and earning more or obtaining a second job to earn more income can help increase your benefit,” said John Hill, president and CEO of Gateway Retirement in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

What To Do If Your Social Security Income Will Fall Short of What You Need

If you’re approaching retirement and find that your expected Social Security benefit is less than you will need, you need to start planning to fill in that retirement income gap.

You can do this by investing in annuities or other sources of guaranteed income, or by planning to work part-time in retirement. It’s also a good idea to pay off all your debts, including your mortgage, before you retire so that the income you do have coming in can go further.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,028 Americans ages 18 and older from across the country between June 27 and June 29, 2023, asking nine different questions: (1) Have you used Artificial Intelligence (AI) for any of the following? (Select all that apply); (2) In retirement, how much do you think you’ll need in Social Security monthly, in order to retire comfortably?; (3) How much do you spend on your average Costco trip?; (4) How often do you go to Costco?; (5) What items do you purchase most frequently at Costco?; (6) How do you think the restart of student loan payments will affect the economy in 2023 and beyond?; (7) How much student loan debt do you currently have?; (8) How will the restart of student loan payments affect your financial situation? (Select all that apply); and (9) How much did you (or do you expect to) inherit from your parents/relatives? GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Many Americans Think They’ll Need More Than $2,500 a Month, but Is This Realistic?