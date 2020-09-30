Social mobility in Chiltern towns among worst in England

It is an unwanted and for some, an unexpected official accolade: the affluent towns of Amersham and Chesham in the Chilterns are among England’s very worst places for social mobility. Grow up poor here, the statistics suggest, and you have a high chance of being locked into generations of poverty and disadvantage.

Poor life chances are normally associated with deprived urban areas. But Chiltern, a desirable home counties commuter refuge, is England’s third least deprived district. It is home to wealthy entrepreneurs, city financiers and pop stars, and known for its picturesque villages and opulent mansions.

Nonetheless, this month it found itself ranked at the top of a list of social mobility “cold spots” alongside far grittier places such as Bradford, Margate, Mansfield and Wigan. They are all areas where, according to a report by the Social Mobility Commission, deep-rooted disadvantage gives low-income families little chance to improve their lives.

Conservative-controlled Buckinghamshire council, in whose boundaries Chiltern lies, said it was “flabbergasted” by the ranking. “We do not believe there is a social mobility problem on this scale here. Everyone was shocked to see us in that category [of cold spots] let alone at the top of it,” said councillor Gareth Williams, the council’s cabinet member for communities and public health.

There’s no equality of opportunity: your opportunities are dictated by your financial circumstances Graham Wakeman, Restore Hope

The commission, an agency of the Department for Education, stands by its findings. The results of the most detailed study of regional social mobility it has ever undertaken concluded places such as Chiltern trapped poorer families under a “lasting shadow of deprivation”. They told a story of “deep unfairness”, determined by where people grew up.

“I’m not surprised to find Chiltern on the list”, said Graham Wakeman, the director of the Restore Hope charity in Chesham. It works with vulnerable Chiltern families and hosts weekly trips from local state schools. It runs life skills and parenting classes, adult education courses, and even fly fishing sessions for deprived youngsters. Since lockdown, it has distributed thousands of food boxes.

The charity is itself a beneficiary of the extraordinary wealth of the area. It is situated in converted farm buildings on its own stunning 350-acre country estate complete with trout lake – bought by a local philanthropist, the toyshop tycoon Gary Grant, to provide, in line with its Christian values, a tranquil haven in which to support local families in tough circumstances.

The charity – asset rich and cash poor, says Wakeman – has often struggled to get grants. He suspects philanthropic foundations look at the Chiltern postcode and assume there are more needy recipients. He understands: it doesn’t look deprived. But Covid-19 has dramatically revealed that hidden disadvantage. When lockdown came, he says, “we knew the level of need would be massive, and it was.”

Local mothers Trudy Pringle (foreground), Shannon Avis and Ellie Owen-Smith. Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Relative poverty explains much but not all of why poorer young people in places such as Chiltern are much less likely than their more affluent peers to succeed in education and more likely to go on to earn vastly less. A kind of social segregation takes place early: how much money you have, and the postcode in which you live, largely dictates the avenues you get to pass down.

“There’s no equality of opportunity: your opportunities are dictated by your financial circumstances,” says Wakeman. What too often follows is low self-confidence, a feeling that academic achievement is not for the likes of you, and a dogged, almost tribal pride in not wanting to succeed. “You can be an incredibly bright kid and you won’t get the access.”

