Social media teems with conspiracy theories from QAnon and Trump critics after president's positive COVID-19 test

The misinformation age quickly enveloped the news that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for COVID-19, as conspiracy theories about the news flourished on social media.

Followers of the extremist conspiracy group QAnon, who have concocted a variety of falsehoods about the roots of the pandemic since it began, scrambled to explain how Trump's announcement fits into their false premise.

Meanwhile, critics of the president circulated conspiracy theories about the announcement, questioning its legitimacy after years of Trump spreading lies and misinformation about numerous issues, including the coronavirus.

In some cases, Americans are simply wondering how this could happen and seeking out information to make sense of the situation.

'Digital cult': How QAnon and other dark forces are radicalizing Americans

Hijacking Save the Children movement: Facebook cracks down on extremist conspiracy group QAnon

Trump and COVID-19: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube race to contain disinformation about president's diagnosis

"Conspiracy theorists – but also just Americans who are not conspiracy theorists, because there’s not a lot of information available – will let their imaginations run wild about what is happening here," said Katy Byron, editor and program manager of journalist nonprofit The Poynter Institute's MediaWise, a fact-checking group.

"This is when people need to be vigilant and wait to see more information that is confirmed by multiple news outlets," she added.

Many people aren't waiting.

The speculative flood of commentary on social media about the president's positive test illustrates how a desire to explain the news through one's chosen ideological framework is not exclusive to one particular side of the political aisle, Byron said. It is, in fact, a very human tendency to seek out and promote information that confirms our respective biases about the world, regardless of the facts.

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up their phones with messages referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory at a campaign rally at Las Vegas Convention Center on February 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More

In this particular case, however, the flood of conspiracy theories about Trump's positive test comes against a mountainous backdrop of misinformation built, in part, by the president himself.

Trump has repeatedly misled the public about the pandemic, having consistently denied or downplayed the science regarding the spread of the coronavirus, questioned the need for masks and promoted bogus cures.

In doing so, he has used Twitter to amplify his message to his more than 86 million followers. He has given a platform to the followers of QAnon by retweeting and praising its adherents.

QAnon is a loosely connected community of believers in a patchwork of baseless conspiracy theories. In promoting their theories, which range widely and include many falsehoods about COVID-19, they have gained steam on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

After Trump's announcement confirming his positive test, believers in QAnon, which the FBI has deemed a domestic terror threat, sought to decode the wording of his tweet as a sign that the president was poised to arrest former Democratic presidential nominee and Trump rival Hillary Clinton who was falsely accused of involvement in a cabal of satanic Democrats running a secret child-sex trafficking ring.

They suggested, without evidence, that Trump actually doesn't have the virus at all but was sending a message that he's about to go on a mission to root out the evil cabal.

Thinking, one, or two reasons. Possibly, to get out of sight and away from a threat against them and not scare the public. Or, they will take the therapeutic drug and become well. Showing everyone the truth. He was on HCQ before. It is hard for me to imagine he has gotten it. — Patriot (@FaithRunsDeep) October 2, 2020

Story continues