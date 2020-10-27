Social media: Is it really biased against US Republicans?

Wednesday promises to be another stressful day for Facebook, Google and Twitter.

Their chief executives will be grilled by senators about whether social media companies abuse their power.

For Republicans, this is the opportunity they've been waiting for.

Two weeks ago, Twitter prevented people posting links to a critical New York Post investigation into Joe Biden.

It then apologised for failing to explain its reasoning before ditching a rule it had used to justify the action.

For many Republicans, this was the final straw - incontrovertible evidence that social media is biased against conservatives.

The accusation is that Silicon Valley is at its core liberal and a bad arbiter of what's acceptable on its platforms.

In this case, Republicans like Senator Ted Cruz believed Twitter would have acted differently if the story had been about President Donald Trump.

The accusation

When conservatives claim bias, they are usually referring to what they see as unfair moderation.

It's the idea that their posts are overly-censored and/or suppressed.

But it's difficult to definitively prove social media is biased.

For one, the likes of Facebook and Twitter can be secretive - they don't share all of their data or reveal exactly how their algorithms work.

As a result, when Republicans cry foul, it is often "accusation by anecdote". A single example that proves a larger trend.

For instance, they note that Twitter "hid" a tweet by President Trump saying "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" during the protests in Minneapolis. But it didn't hide a tweet from Iranian ayatollahs calling for armed resistance in Israel.

This - according to many on the right - proves Twitter's double standards.

Such examples were repeatedly given during a congressional hearing in July where the bosses of Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon were cross-examined.

"I'm just going to cut to the chase", said Republican congressman Jim Jordan. "Big Tech is out to get conservatives."

This was something the CEOs denied.

But what is certainly true is that several have recently taken a much more hands-on approach to moderation.

In doing so, they are grappling with the kinds of issues that newspaper editors face every day: what should should and should not be published?

What the American public thinks

A survey from Pew Research Center in August indicated that 90% of Republicans believed social media sites censored political viewpoints. Some 59% of Democrats held the same view.

So do they have a point?

One of the Republican criticisms of social media is that its algorithms push down conservative content. But that isn't borne out by the data for Facebook.

Data from CrowdTangle, a public insights tool owned by Facebook, puts together the most popular posts for each day on Facebook. On any given day the top 10 most popular political posts are dominated by right-leaning commentators like Dan Bongino and Ben Shapiro, along with posts by Fox News and President Trump.

Mr Trump's Facebook page has 32 million followers, nearly 10 times more than his Democratic challenger in next month's election, Joe Biden.

If the accusation is Facebook suppresses right-wing content, it doesn't seem to do it very well.

So is right-wing content in fact being favoured over left-wing content?

It's quite not as simple as that.

"I think it's a mistake to look at it as a right-wing versus left-wing bias," says Siva Vaidhyanathan, a media studies professor at the University of Virginia.

"The bias is toward content that generates strong emotions."

He says that while "some pretty extreme right-wing" posts have spread widely on social media in the US, their popularity isn't proof of the platforms suffering from structural bias.

