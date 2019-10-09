Social media reacts to Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen exposing Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah as Instagram spy

It may be the international break for soccer leagues, but drama never rests.

Once the Eastern Time Zone woke up in the United States, soccer fans were hit with the breaking news that the wife of former English international and D.C. United captain Wayne Rooney, Coleen, had exposed a mole on her Instagram account, selling fake stories to English publication The Sun.

That mole: "It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Coleen explained she blocked all but one outside account from viewing her account in an effort to identify the suspect.

Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, was quick to respond in her own defense.

Social media was in rare form after catching wind of the drama.

My jaw is on the floor.



Wayne Rooney’s wife went about finding the person who was sending her private Instagram posts to The Sun by posting fake stories.



She claims to have caught Jamie Vardy’s wife.



Incredible, sensational. https://t.co/DL9UhEfRuN











— Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) October 9, 2019

Me after reading Coleen Rooney’s post on Rebekah Vardy: pic.twitter.com/MM7DZoZlxV — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) October 9, 2019

I wake up to our star player’s wife being a better investigative joirnalist than some of y’all ‍♀️



we just need to get to the game



— let’s get spooky (@AstasiaWill) October 9, 2019

I knew it was you, Vardy. pic.twitter.com/h5oMOCqsKZ — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) October 9, 2019

Tell Rebekah Vardy. I want her to know it was her account pic.twitter.com/PbMvUVPXmi — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) October 9, 2019