Social media reacts to TCU’s March Madness bracket reveal

TCU will play in the West Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 6 seed against the winner of the First Four game between Arizona St and Nevada.

The Horned Frogs went 21-12 during the regular season and lost in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament to the Texas Longhorns.

Fans and media reacted to TCU’s tournament selection with some feeling like TCU got a tough draw.

What a horrible draw. We have our work cut out for us. — INSIDER TCU (@InsiderTCU) March 12, 2023

Just about worst case scenario seeding. Absolute joke that Iowa St and TCU end up as both 6 seeds. Now have to play big programs round 1 instead of a Drake. If TCU manages to get past Arizona St/Nevada, get rewarded with Gonzaga. — TCU Sports (@TCUSports) March 12, 2023

Don't mind that seeding at all, tough round 1 no matter who we get though. Gonzaga would be a hell of a test — Thomas (@thomasffc541) March 12, 2023

Both my Longhorns and my Frogs are going to the #BigDance! Texas gets the #2 seed in the Midwest Region. TCU is the #6 seed in West Region. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) March 12, 2023

TCU HORNED FROGS - only school to make the College Football Playoff AND NCAA Tournament! #GoFrogs — TCU SPORTS (@TCUSportsAlerts) March 12, 2023

Gut check winners of the draw:



Creighton

Duke

Arkansas

TCU

Texas

Boise state



Losers:



Saint Mary’s

Iowa (lol auburn in Birmingham)

Colgate (awful matchup)

Northwestern — Faux Lunardi (@faux_lunardi) March 12, 2023

Jamie Dixon says he thought TCU was a '5 seed' but likes the fact the team will start in Denver.



Definitely better than Albany or Greensboro — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 12, 2023