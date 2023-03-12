Social media reacts to TCU’s March Madness bracket reveal

Lawrence Dow
TCU will play in the West Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 6 seed against the winner of the First Four game between Arizona St and Nevada.

The Horned Frogs went 21-12 during the regular season and lost in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament to the Texas Longhorns.

Fans and media reacted to TCU’s tournament selection with some feeling like TCU got a tough draw.

