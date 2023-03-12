Social media reacts to TCU’s March Madness bracket reveal
TCU will play in the West Region of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 6 seed against the winner of the First Four game between Arizona St and Nevada.
The Horned Frogs went 21-12 during the regular season and lost in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament to the Texas Longhorns.
Fans and media reacted to TCU’s tournament selection with some feeling like TCU got a tough draw.
Let’s go @TCUBasketball! pic.twitter.com/3gjmj35D3s
— Mark Cohen (@TCUCohen) March 12, 2023
What a horrible draw. We have our work cut out for us.
— INSIDER TCU (@InsiderTCU) March 12, 2023
Just about worst case scenario seeding. Absolute joke that Iowa St and TCU end up as both 6 seeds. Now have to play big programs round 1 instead of a Drake. If TCU manages to get past Arizona St/Nevada, get rewarded with Gonzaga.
— TCU Sports (@TCUSports) March 12, 2023
Don't mind that seeding at all, tough round 1 no matter who we get though. Gonzaga would be a hell of a test
— Thomas (@thomasffc541) March 12, 2023
Both my Longhorns and my Frogs are going to the #BigDance! Texas gets the #2 seed in the Midwest Region. TCU is the #6 seed in West Region.
— Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) March 12, 2023
TCU HORNED FROGS - only school to make the College Football Playoff AND NCAA Tournament! #GoFrogs
— TCU SPORTS (@TCUSportsAlerts) March 12, 2023
Gut check winners of the draw:
Creighton
Duke
Arkansas
TCU
Texas
Boise state
Losers:
Saint Mary’s
Iowa (lol auburn in Birmingham)
Colgate (awful matchup)
Northwestern
— Faux Lunardi (@faux_lunardi) March 12, 2023
Jamie Dixon says he thought TCU was a '5 seed' but likes the fact the team will start in Denver.
Definitely better than Albany or Greensboro
— S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) March 12, 2023
A 25 win power 5 conference runner up getting a 7 seed is a joke. TCU 6 SEED? come on y’all this is so obviously biased it’s not even funny
— Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) March 12, 2023