Social media reacts to Mike Perry’s corner stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56

Mike Perry now has a belt to call himself the “King of Violence” after defeating former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez in Saturday’s BKFC 56 main event.

After a strong build up to their bare knuckle boxing clash, Perry once again showed this world of combat is best suited for him. He busted up Alvarez’s eye to the point of a corner stoppage TKO to close the 175-pound contest, which took place at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, and left with the “King of Violence” championship.

The fight community praised Perry for his efforts, and you can see the top social media reactions to his win over Alvarez below.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

We're moments away from a "King of Violence" being crowned. Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez is up next at #BKFC56! Live coverage: https://t.co/NxthWeBlAA pic.twitter.com/x84zNg7ali — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 3, 2023

Caposa

This belt presentation haha. He's wearing gloves pic.twitter.com/2aW0xDYUtX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023

FiteTV

Kamaru Usman

Jed I Goodman

Caposa

Wow nice jab from Eddie. Definitely the better boxer — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023

Nick Baldwin

This is a sprint! Alvarez looking good early on. Landing heavy shots on Perry with good accuracy. 10-9. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 3, 2023

Nick Baldwin

Holy crap. This is a fight. Super brutal. Both Perry and Alvarez are already busted up. Perry takes the second. 19-19. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) December 3, 2023

Mike Bohn

Mike Perry defeats Eddie Alvarez at #BKFC56 due to a corner stoppage after Alvarez’s couldn’t see out of his eye. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) December 3, 2023

Ariel Helwani

Mike Perry does it again. Alvarez’s corner stops the fight before the 3rd round commences. Platinum is the inaugural King of Violence champion. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2023

Casey O'Neill

I fucking love mike perry. The only reason I will watch bkfc #BKFC — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 3, 2023

Ben Rothwell

King of Violence @bareknucklefc just lived up to all of that

Congratulations @PlatinumPerry — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) December 3, 2023

Caposa

These fights are just so brutal. The damage these people absorb is crazy. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 3, 2023

MMA Junkie

Mike Perry earns the corner stoppage win over Eddie Alvarez to win the "King of Violence" title at #BKFC56. pic.twitter.com/mP1XOLEiyr — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 3, 2023

Spinnin Backfist

Eddie Alvarez’s corner stops the fight after round 2 😳 #BKFC56 pic.twitter.com/cx4J35BT88 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 3, 2023

Kamaru Usman

I love you my brother @Ealvarezfight true underground king!!! #BKFC — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 3, 2023

MMA Junkie

#BKFC56 results: Mike Perry def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO (corner stoppage) – Round 2, 2:00; claims "King of Violence" title Full coverage: https://t.co/NxthWeBlAA pic.twitter.com/aAibf8Ye8s — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 3, 2023

BJ Penn

Mike Perry is a wild man 😅 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 3, 2023

Ariel Helwani

Mike Perry says he wants Conor McGregor. Obviously, that isn’t happening. David Feldman says he wants to run it back, and he’d like to do it in Philly. Either way, Perry is going to have some fun options in 2024 in either boxing or BK. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie